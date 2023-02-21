"They deserve to win" - Fans loved watching Light Balance Kids' final performance on AGT: All-Stars 

America's Got Talent (AGT) spin-off AGT: All-Stars aired a brand new episode on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented the top 11 finalists giving their best performances to impress the judges and viewers to gain enough votes to be crowned the winner of the series. Considering only one out of 11 contestants can win the coveted title, the contestants had to give it their all to prove their mettle.

On this week's episode of AGT: All-Stars, dance group Light Balance Kids from Ukraine delivered one of their best performances and received a standing ovation from the judges and the audience. Fans loved the performance and one tweeted:

The NBC series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Throughout the course of the past seven weeks, 60 contestants from all over the world and across different Got Talent franchises participated in the competition, performing in front of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel as well as viewers.

The top 11 contestants were chosen both by the judges' golden buzzer and voted in by the chosen superfans from all over America.

Light Balance Kids receive a standing ovation on AGT: All-Stars

Tonight's episode of AGT: All-Stars began with host Terry Crews welcoming the judges and the audience to the top 11 contestants' final performances. He further revealed that the decision to crown the winner was completely up to the superfans and the judges had no say in it. Simon explained that the participants will have to be "the best" to take home the title.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Final Performances, reads:

"The best of the best showcase their talent with incredible performances in hopes of being crowned the first-ever winner; the superfans vote to choose the champion, who will be revealed the following week."

Dance group Light Balance Kids, who received Howie Mandel's golden buzzer on the AGT: All-Stars audition round, had one last chance to prove that they can take the title home and make their home country Ukraine proud. The group is known to mix dance and technology, using lights as a medium to convey their messages.

Ahead of their final performance, the group reflected on their journey. They expressed how the contestants had to get clearance from the government to even perform in America. While they had very little time to perform in their audition round, they were extremely grateful for the golden buzzer. They promised to do even better for their final performance and take the win back home.

The group delivered an impressive performance on AGT: All-Stars and had the judges and the audience on their feet. Howie, who had pressed the golden buzzer for the group, was excited at the prospect of potentially seeing them win as they were a Vegas-like act. Heidi noted that they topped their previous act and proved their mettle, while Simon loved it.

Fans love watching Light Balance Kids perform on AGT: All-Stars

Fans took to social media to compliment the dance group. Check out what they had to say:

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 This is an awesome performance by light balance kids #AGTAllStars This is an awesome performance by light balance kids #AGTAllStars.

Nathalie 🇨🇦 @Cleo0069 #AGTAllStars

Light Balance Kids for the win!

I can only imagine how incredible it must have been to watch their performance in person.

I hope they win!

Vegas is ready for you and you are ready for Vegas! 🏼 🏼 🏼 Light Balance Kids for the win!I can only imagine how incredible it must have been to watch their performance in person.I hope they win!Vegas is ready for you and you are ready for Vegas! #AGTAllStars Light Balance Kids for the win! I can only imagine how incredible it must have been to watch their performance in person. I hope they win! Vegas is ready for you and you are ready for Vegas! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

joshua leclair @joshualeclair1 The lights of the Light Balance Kids performance was beautiful! #AGTAllStars The lights of the Light Balance Kids performance was beautiful! #AGTAllStars

AGT: All-Stars has seen a huge amount of talent this year. Viewers have been rooting for their favorite contestants back on stage as well as those who debuted in the American franchise for the very first time. The audience will have to stay tuned to see who takes home the title and gets their own show in Las Vegas.

Don't forget to tune in to the results next Monday, February 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

