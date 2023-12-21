"They even play rock paper and scissors": Fans go gaga over Song Kang's behavior towards Kim Yoo-jung while filming the kiss scene in My Demon

Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung have been riding on the crest of the success of their ongoing Netflix drama My Demon. The first episode was released on November 24, 2023, simultaneously on South Korea's SBS network and Netflix. The enticing drama has garnered much attention due to the duo's unmatched onscreen chemistry and the plot's weight.

However, on December 21, 2023, SBS Catch released a behind-the-scenes video from the K-drama My Demon on its official YouTube channel. The literal translation of the Korean title of the video is,

"From the heartbreaking Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang kissing scene to the behind-the-scenes of the hospital room."

Fans were thrilled to see the friendship between the actors while filming the famous kiss scene from their ongoing drama. Admirers loved the fact that in between rehearsals, the actors were even playing rock, paper, and scissors and tweeted about it on X (formerly Twitter):

"THESE TWO ELEMENTARY KIDS": Fans love Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung's unbothered and playful chemistry while filming the kiss scene

Actor Song Kang had fans swooning with his treatment of Kim Yoo-jung while filming their steamy kiss scene in My Demon. The two stars' incredible chemistry amazed internet users even before the episode premiered. The latest YouTube video released on December 21, 2023, on SBS Catch further established Song Kang's real-life playful nature, much to fans' delight.

Internet users have been fawning over the couple's connection in the most recent video, which included a sensual kiss sequence. Online users immediately observed that Song Kang appeared to be leading the way when it came to kissing. To acquire the ideal photo, he experimented and spoke with Yoo-jung and the team between practice sessions.

While filming the scene, the two continued to laugh heartily and enjoy themselves. They kept showing off their connection as they practiced, even having a good time playing rock, paper, and scissors. Although Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung's relationship on the show has already made headlines, it appears that they are good friends behind the scenes.

This further delighted their fans as they witnessed their cute and charming bond off-camera due to the latest video released on the SBS Catch YouTube channel. Fans rushed to X as they gushed and swooned over the actors' chemistry and their famous kissing scene in the rain from episode 8 of My Demon.

The protagonists of My Demon are the demon Jeong Gu-won (Song Kang), who gradually loses his demonic strengths, and the chaebol heiress Do Do-hee, who is falsely charged with murder. Gu-won, a charming demon, has been making appealing but perilous deals with humanity for over 200 years. Nothing compares to succumbing to the allure of a dashing demon who is willing to use your soul as collateral.

However, after meeting Do-hee (Kim Yoo-jung), Gu-won experiences anguish as he loses his powers. He stays by her side because he has no other option and runs the danger of disappearing. Fans from across the world seem to enjoy this traditional enemies-to-lovers tale. They are eagerly waiting for episode 9, which is slated to be released on December 22, 2023.

Netflix and SBS both broadcast new episodes every Friday and Saturday. My Demon also peaked at number one on the Good Data Corporation's weekly list of TV dramas, the highest ranking for the program since its November 24 debut.