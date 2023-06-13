"They are playing games": Gary and Daisy make a bombshell revelation, leaving Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans furious

Popular reality series Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 aired a brand new episode on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members managing their duties on the superyacht Parsifal III and its charter guests. They were also seen navigating personal and professional relationships, strained friendships, and many other dynamics throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Gary and Daisy revealed that they'd slept together after the end of last season. The latter had formed a connection with Colin, who is also good friends with Gary. Colin didn't take it well and was upset with both his castmates for keeping the information from him.

Fans slammed Gary and Daisy for keeping the information from Colin. One tweeted:

The hit Bravo series has been on air for a very long time and has received a fair share of love and criticism from the audience. Cast members of season 4 include OG department heads - Captain Glenn Shephard, first-mate Gary King, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, and chief engineer Colin MacRae.

The crew was accompanied by fellow newcomer castmates, including Chef Ileisha Dell, stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera, and deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson.

Gary and Daisy make a big revelation on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Tonight's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht saw the cast members completing their charter successfully and taking some time off for themselves. Captain Glenn rented them a cabana and the crew decided to blow off some steam and have fun before beginning the next charter fresh.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Loose Lips Sink Friendships, reads:

"The crew has the day off, and even Capt. Glenn recharges by enjoying Parsifal III all to himself and riding the eFoil; Colin saves the day clearing the clogged toilets, but he gets jammed up when his honest opinion strikes a chord."

In the beginning of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode, everything seemed good between Colin and Daisy. The past week saw them establish newfound dynamics, which made Gary jealous.

Gary was constantly flirting with the chief stew in front of Colin, who found it a little odd at the time. He wondered whether they had feelings for each other as it was too much for them to be this way if they were just being friends.

Later on in the Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode, Gary and Daisy decided to talk about their issues when the former revealed on camera that they'd slept together. The chief stew was shocked at his revelation as they were supposed to keep it between themselves. In a confessional, Daisy stated that the duo was intimate twice after the last season ended.

At night, Daisy told Colin that she'd slept with Gary. He was shocked at the revelation and stormed out of the cabin. The following morning, he spoke to his castmate and good friend Gary about why he kept the information from him. The First Mate expressed that Daisy wanted to keep it a secret and he outed her as a form of revenge.

Meanwhile, Daisy tried to make Colin understand that she never saw a future with Gary and didn't mean to tell anyone.

Fans slam Gary and Daisy for keeping the information from Colin on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Fans took to social media to express their concerns with Gary and Daisy. They slammed the duo for keeping the information from Colin. Check it out.

dramabananna @dramabananna Colin has treated Daisy with all this care, respect and love that Gary has never. Gary is playing dirty not only with her, but with his friend too… #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailing Yacht Colin has treated Daisy with all this care, respect and love that Gary has never. Gary is playing dirty not only with her, but with his friend too… #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht

k @kateshmood #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailing Yacht it’s so obvious what’s happening. Gary is a narcissist (for some odd reason bc he’s hideous) & wants every girl to want him. Daisy fell into his trap and used to like him & still enjoys the attention she gets from him now #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht it’s so obvious what’s happening. Gary is a narcissist (for some odd reason bc he’s hideous) & wants every girl to want him. Daisy fell into his trap and used to like him & still enjoys the attention she gets from him now

➖🐝itch it's CAM➖ @clapbackcam



SAILINGYACHT #BELOWDECK : dairy (daisy & gary) are becoming the spoiled milk of the season. if you’re going to be together. just do it and stop making everyone else collateral damage. this is why I never wanted them to hook up in the first place. #BELOWDECK SAILINGYACHT #BELOWDECK: dairy (daisy & gary) are becoming the spoiled milk of the season. if you’re going to be together. just do it and stop making everyone else collateral damage. this is why I never wanted them to hook up in the first place.#BELOWDECKSAILINGYACHT

➖🐝itch it's CAM➖ @clapbackcam



SAILINGYACHT #BELOWDECK : daisy you can’t have your cake and eat it too. you & gary are both treating mads and colin like they’re expendable and using them to make each other jealous. it’s not cool hurting other people because you two want to play games with each other. #BELOWDECK SAILINGYACHT #BELOWDECK: daisy you can’t have your cake and eat it too. you & gary are both treating mads and colin like they’re expendable and using them to make each other jealous. it’s not cool hurting other people because you two want to play games with each other.#BELOWDECKSAILINGYACHT

Tam P @tampeezy Can I be sad that Colin & Daisy are over before it even started? Sad that Colin & Gary’s bromance is over. Sad that Daisy & Colin probably won’t even be friends now. This is such a disappointing development. Gary’s always been gross but how low is too low? #BelowDeckSailingYacht Can I be sad that Colin & Daisy are over before it even started? Sad that Colin & Gary’s bromance is over. Sad that Daisy & Colin probably won’t even be friends now. This is such a disappointing development. Gary’s always been gross but how low is too low?#BelowDeckSailingYacht

Fans slammed Gary for revealing it on camera and felt he knew what he was doing. Check it out.

Channing @JustChanning Gary purposely flirted with Daisy in front of Colin/Mads and told her business on camera because she was having fun with Colin. He knew it would embarrass her and she’d have to tell Colin. He knows Colin would abide by bro code. #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailing Yacht Gary purposely flirted with Daisy in front of Colin/Mads and told her business on camera because she was having fun with Colin. He knew it would embarrass her and she’d have to tell Colin. He knows Colin would abide by bro code. #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Tanya @tlselle72 Gary knew very well that if Colin finds out that they slept together twice before and Colin wouldn't be with Daisy. Gary is someone that you don't want to be friends with! 🙄 #BelowDeckSailingYacht Gary knew very well that if Colin finds out that they slept together twice before and Colin wouldn't be with Daisy. Gary is someone that you don't want to be friends with! 🙄 #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Gigi Rose @Most_Logical_BS #BelowDeckSailing And Daisy letting Gary motorboat her and slob all over her in front on Colin… she’s gross too. Colin can do WAY better. #BelowDeckSailing Yacht And Daisy letting Gary motorboat her and slob all over her in front on Colin… she’s gross too. Colin can do WAY better. ✌️ #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is only getting more intense with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the cast will get into even more complicated dynamics as they try to sort out their issues. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand-new episode next Monday, June 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes