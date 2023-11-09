"They're so cute": BTS fans lavish praise on RM's Snake Scales Wool Knit Socks worth $850 on the cover of 032c magazine

BTS' leader RM, aka Kim Namjoon, delighted the internet with enigmatic pictures from “THE REINVENTION OF RM” on the cover of 032c magazine, issue number 44. Flaunting his buzzcut look, Bangtan's leader sported fashionable outfits from luxury brand Bottega Veneta, cutting a stylish figure for the latest issue of the publication.

While fans couldn't stop heaping praises on the Resort 2024 Collection, they particularly loved the unique Snake Scales Wool Knit Socks, which elevated the look further. Notably, the Snake Scales Wool Knit Socks are worth a staggering $850. Even then, the idol's fans are loving the unique sock design as they cover not only the calves but also compensate for the lack of full-length trousers, as depicted in the pictures.

Many ARMYs are finding the Snake Scales Wool Knit Socks "cute," which is evident from the various fan reactions shared on X.

RM's unique Snake Scales Wool Knit Socks earn lovable reactions from fans

Kim Namjoon's Snake Scales Wool Knit Socks are made entirely of woolen material, and the knee-length socks feature the unique details of a snake’s eyes and tongue on the foot of the sock, looking both trendy and stylish at the same time. Fans have lauded the Indigo singer's flawless visuals and effortless styling in the complete Bottega Veneta ensemble.

Notably, on March 31 this year, Matthieu Blazy, the creative director of Bottega Veneta, announced that BTS' leader has been chosen as the first-ever celebrity ambassador for the Italian luxury brand. Since then, Namjoon has participated in various events and campaigns related to the label.

His latest collaboration with Bottega Veneta is for the 032c magazine, titled "THE REINVENTION OF RM OF BTS". For the cover, the BTS leader wore a long plaid woolen coat, pairing it with white shorts and a smart white crisp shirt, black tie, and unique snake socks to complete the look.

While ARMYs loved his attire, they also made jokes and memes about his snake socks and how it adds a quirky touch to the overall formal ensemble.

Additionally, fans are also hoping the Mono singer pairs his Snake Scales Wool Knit Socks with the brand's Snake Scales Wool Knit jumper. Some fans also believe that there is a bigger and more important reason why the Still Life singer opted for the unique Snake Scales Wool knit Socks.

In fact, as noted by one ARMY, just like how a snake sheds its skin and dons a new skin, similarly, Bangtan's leader might be in the process of shedding his previous avatar and metamorphosizing into his new avatar, reinventing himself as a new artist.

Some fans have noted how this interpretation is especially relevant, as BTS members are currently on a break from group activities and will be pursuing their solo activities till they reconvene as a group in 2025, once they wrap up their military enlistment. Meanwhile, pre-orders for the magazine have begun, and fans can check the Mono singer's personal Instagram account for more details.

BTS' leader Kim Namjoon has surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify across all credits

On November 9, Bangtan's leader surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify, including songs under his profile, collaborations, and BTS solos. The latest feat comes almost a year after Bangtan's leader released his debut solo album Indigo consisting of 10 songs, including the title track Wildflower feat Youjeen of Cherry Filter.

Indigo was his second album after previously releasing two successful mixtapes RM (2015) and Mono (2018). In multiple Weverse lives this year, Bangtan's leader has confirmed that he is extensively preparing something that is intended to be bigger than Indigo and will be released either in December or early next year.

In other news, the Trivia: Love singer recently flew to London for a work-related schedule, and fans believe it is to record the music video for Dandelions, an unreleased song teased by Bangtan's leader during SUGA's D-DAY Encore concert in Seoul.

More details regarding Bangtan's leader's future activities, music releases, and impending military enlistment will be shared at a later date.