“They are the standard”: BLACKPINK’s Rosé hangs out with Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and more in Paris

Imagine being in the same frame as BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Zoë Kravitz, Anja Rubik, and more.

On Sunday, October 2, 2022, Saint Laurent's creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of himself enjoying a luxurious meal with BLACKPINK’s Rosé and the aforementioned celebrities.

Anthony Vaccarello captioned the photo as “At Sushi Park. Paris. Saint Laurent. Rive Droite” and tagged their official accounts. Fans, of course, were in awe of their visuals and took to social media to share their reactions.

“They are the standard”, one fan wrote, and we fully agree.

BLACKPINK’s fans react to Rosé’s new picture with Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

keanna @mondaysunoo omg!! rosé and hailey bieber were together? theyre obviously besties omg!! rosé and hailey bieber were together? theyre obviously besties https://t.co/62SZbs9JdP

BLACKPINK’s Rosé had a blast in Paris, where she attended Yves Saint Laurent's show during Paris Fashion Week. For those who are unaware, the On the Ground singer is YSL's global ambassador. She also sat in the front row for the luxury fashion label's Spring 2023 runway show.

Later, BLACKPINK's Rosé, Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Zoe Kravitz, Anja Rubik, and others dined at SUSHI PARK in Los Angeles, as part of Saint Laurent's exclusive culinary collaboration with the restaurant. This cross-over was titled Saint Laurent Rive Droite X SUSHI PARK. Saint Laurent Rive Droite is the brainchild of parent brand YSL.

The charismatic On Ground singer stunned everyone with her silver halter-neck floor length dress from YSL's Fall 2022 Ready-To-Wear collection.

Fans took to social media to react to Rosé and her new buddies.

If “The power the picture holds” had a definition, it would be this photo.

m @6yearsNoDaesang natalia dyer being right there yet they placed rosé next to kate moss and hailey bieber…. natalia dyer being right there yet they placed rosé next to kate moss and hailey bieber…. https://t.co/UJOclNyvAM

We can’t help but say, Rosie meets Rosie is such an iconic meeting. The first Rosie is Rosé of Pink Venom, who goes by the name Rosie, and the second is actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

The Gone singer re-posted Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello's Instagram photo, and he, in turn, acknowledged her repost. Rosé previously attended the Saint Laurent runway show in Paris alongside Hailey Bieber and supermodel Kate Moss.

BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK becomes first album by a female K-pop act to achieve a massive Billboard feat

chart data @chartdata @BLACKPINK 's 'BORN PINK' becomes the first album by a female Korean act to spend two weeks in the top 5 in Billboard 200 history. .@BLACKPINK's 'BORN PINK' becomes the first album by a female Korean act to spend two weeks in the top 5 in Billboard 200 history.

It has only been a few weeks since the girl group's long-awaited album BORN PINK was released, but it has already received a tremendous response from fans all over the world.

On October 2, Billboard announced that the girl group's second full album, BORN PINK, remained at number four on the Billboard 200 for the week ending October 8.

The talented girl group is now the first female K-pop act to spend two weeks in the top five of the Billboard 200. They are also the first female K-pop act in history to have two albums spend multiple weeks on the Billboard chart.

The other album is THE ALBUM, the group's sophomore album, which was released in 2020. BORN PINK's title track Shut Down and pre-release track Pink Venom have been at the top of YouTube's global song chart for six weeks in a row. They are also the most subscribed musical artists in the world, with 82 million YouTube subscribers, surpassing Justin Bieber.

BLACKPINK will begin their ambitious world tour on October 15, 2022, in Seoul, South Korea, and will conclude on June 21, 2023, with additional dates to be announced.

