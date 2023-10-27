“This one is special”: DJ Snake teases Please Don’t Change is a song dedicated to ARMYs in a TikTok interaction with BTS’ Jungkook

On October 27, BTS’ Jungkook and his new collaborator DJ Snake indulged in an interesting discussion on TikTok. For those unversed, Bangtan's maknae is all set to release his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3 with an 11-track playlist, and one of these tracks is called Please Don't Change feat. DJ Snake.

DJ Snake shared a poster for Please Don’t Change, the track from GOLDEN on which he’s to feature. The poster has the song title written in Hangul, or the Korean alphabet. BTS’ Jungkook replied to the poster by repeating the Korean title and adding “Leshugo,” slang for Let's Go.

DJ Snake followed it up with another comment by writing,

"Yes, Leshugo! This one is special! And the message to the fans is so."

DJ Snake's comment implied that Please Don't Change might be a song dedicated to fans, and based on the French DJ's comments, the lyrics would be sweet and profound.

ARMYs aren't sure if this is an official poster or a fan-made poster, but fans are excited for BTS’ Jungkook and DJ Snake's collab song Please Don't Change.

BTS’ Jungkook's fans react to maknae and DJ Snake's first-ever collaboration

The poster features BTS’ Jungkook's photo from his SEVEN concept photo and another picture of DJ Snake with his trademark buzzcut hairstyle and glasses. The poster features their names with a "finger on lips" emoticon. Their conversation has hinted that this might be a heartwarming song dedicated to ARMYs.

Notably, this marks the first-ever collaboration between BTS’ Jungkook and DJ Snake. According to a press statement released by BIG HIT MUSIC, Please Don't Change is an electronic dance pop/afropop track, and based on their interaction on TikTok, the song will be subset with heartwarming and poignant lyrics.

According to @95zforever, the Korean translation has the same meaning but a slightly different connotation. It's not about changing relationships between people, but don't change the password or object.

ARMYs are deeply touched by BTS’ Jungkook and DJ Snake's conversation and have taken to X to share their reactions.

ARMYs are guessing it is the 3D singer's way of telling ARMYs to continue loving and supporting him and the other BTS members the way they have for the past ten years and never change. All of this is mere speculation, and the veracity of this cannot be confirmed.

Fans are convinced that Please Don't Change will be a tearjerker song laden with BTS’ Jungkook's silken vocals, adding to the beauty of the song. Notably, the b-side track Please Don't Change will be released alongside the full album on November 3 at 1 p.m. KST.

BTS’ Jungkook will release GOLDEN 'Preview' on October 31

BTS’ maknae Jungkook is in the final leg of promotions for his debut solo album and will release GOLDEN 'Preview' on October 31 at 12 am KST showcasing a preview of what ARMYs can expect from the album.

On November 2, at 12 am KST, the Dreamers singer will release the first and only music video teaser for GOLDEN's title track Standing Next To You. Finally, on November 3, at 1 pm KST, the My You singer will release the music video for Standing Next To You, and in parallel, he will release the full album.

Finally, on November 20 at 8 pm KST, Bangtan's maknae will host his debut solo concert, "GOLDEN Live On Stage," at Jangchung Gymnasium, Jung-gu, Seoul. The concert will be streamed live on Weverse for fans worldwide. More information regarding tickets and pricing will be shared later.