"This is why there is a teacher shortage": Hoke County High School fight video sparks outrage online

Two staff members at North Carolina’s Hoke County High School in Raeford received minor injuries while trying to break up a fight on Monday, September 25. They were sent to the hospital to get treated, as reported by WRAL News.

Apparently, two separate physical altercations took place at the high school on Monday, one of which occurred inside the student’s toilet and the other broke out near the parking lot. Staff members who intervened reportedly got hurt in the process, sustaining cuts and bruises. The two fights were not connected and no weapons were involved in either of them.

Dozens of other students and school staff in the area near the Hoke County High School's parking lot repeatedly attempted to stop the two students from fighting in the parking lot. WRAL reported that extra security was brought into the school for the remainder of the school hours on Monday. It is not certain if the security officers will be in place for the rest of the week.

Multiple videos of the fights were uploaded on Facebook. One user commented on Emmanuelle Monreal’s post on the same and reasoned that due to these fights, there is a scarcity of teachers because nobody wants to deal with these and get injured themselves.

Violent student-fights at Hoke County High School sparks outrage online. (Image via Facebook/Emmanuelle Monreal)

Internet demands strict punishment for Hoke County High School students

As soon as videos of the scuffles at Hoke County High School were uploaded on social media, netizens were furious at how mere high school students could get this violent and not care to stop on anyone's accord, even when there were teachers and other school staff around. They called for stringent punishment for the kids involved in the fights and blamed their parents for not teaching discipline and manners to their children.

Several people argued that the teachers and other faculty members of the school should not have to shoulder the responsibility of handling these kids because they don't get paid enough to do so. Moreover, intervening in such fights always involves the risk of getting hurt. Some people even said that these students need to be put behind bars regardless of their ages.

Violent high school fights in North Carolina sparks severe backlash online. (Image via Facebook/Willie GoneBee Hardigan)

Violent high school fights in North Carolina sparks severe backlash online. (Image via Facebook/Willie GoneBee Hardigan)

Violent high school fights in North Carolina sparks severe backlash online. (Image via Facebook/Willie GoneBee Hardigan)

Violent high school fights in North Carolina sparks severe backlash online. (Image via Facebook/Willie GoneBee Hardigan)

Violent high school fights in North Carolina sparks severe backlash online. (Image via Facebook/Willie GoneBee Hardigan)

Violent high school fights in North Carolina sparks severe backlash online. (Image via Facebook/Willie GoneBee Hardigan)

Violent high school fights in North Carolina sparks severe backlash online. (Image via Facebook/Willie GoneBee Hardigan)

Violent high school fights in North Carolina sparks severe backlash online. (Image via Facebook/Willie GoneBee Hardigan)

Violent high school fights in North Carolina sparks severe backlash online. (Image via Facebook/Willie GoneBee Hardigan)

WRAL News spoke to Hoke County High School's Interim Superintendent Rodney Shotwell, who, referring to the fight, said that it was a carry-over from something that had happened over the weekend. He explained that usually on Mondays, teachers have to deal with incidents that had happened on Saturdays or Sundays.

The outlet reported that appropriate disciplinary as well as legal action will possibly be taken as the circumstances surrounding the fights are under investigation.