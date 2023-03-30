"Tika can't catch a break!!!!!": Survivor fans disappointed as Tika makes it to the Tribal Council once again

Popular reality competition series Survivor season 44 aired a brand new episode Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS. It documented the remaining contestants participating in a series of reward and immunity challenges, while also making alliances, forming strategies and trying different ways to secure their safety and keep moving forward to win the coveted title and $1 million.

On this week's episode of Survivor, Tika tribe members with Josh, Carolyn and Yam Yam once again headed into elimination after losing the immunity challenge. They were part of two Tribal Councils and have had two castways, Helen Li and Sarah Wade go home.

Fans were disappointed as this time it had their fan-favorite duo Yam Yam and Carolyn in danger of being eliminated. One tweeted:

The CBS series is hosted by Jeff Probst and has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Season 44 is no different and has seen many talented castaways. The season has only just begun and viewers have already picked their favorites. While some cast members have been applauded for their gameplay, others have been criticized for their moves.

Tika Tribe members make up the dynamics this week on Survivor

Tonight's episode of Survivor saw the castaways reeling from the previous Tribal Council elimination. The Tika tribe members witnessed a major blindside when Carolyn and Josh formed an alliance to vote Sarah out of the competition. Yam Yam felt betrayed as he thought he, Carolyn and Sarah were going to vote out Josh.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled The Third Turd, reads:

"Tribes must weave their way through the reward challenge to earn power in the game; one person from each tribe is chosen to go on a journey, but there's a catch."

Yam Yam was disappointed with Carolyn, who he had worked with on Survivor. In his confessional, he noted that his tribemate was a dangerous player. While Carolyn felt that he was just disappointed because he was left out of a vote. She felt that it would be better for her game to work with Josh from now on. The latter was happy that he trusted her and used his immunity idol.

Later on in the episode, Yam Yam tried to make amends with Josh. However, the latter wasn't too keen to do the same and said he doesn't trust his tribe mate. Yam Yam explained that they had both lied to each other but the fellow castaway didn't budge. While Josh didn't have an immunity idol, considering he utilized it the previous elimination, he thought of a new strategy.

The Survivor managed to create a fake idol and told Yam Yam that he had a hidden immunity idol. He also shared a note with him. Eventually, the two tribemates discussed their coming out stories and bonded well. Josh put the thought of forming an alliance with Yam Yam and voting Carolyn out. His co-star was on board.

For the immunity challenge on Survivor, the tribe members were tethered together and had to race through several obstacles. They had to fill a bucket with water which would eventually open a gate. To complete the challenge, they had to manuever three balls through a maze.

While all tribes did their best, Tika once again lost the challenge and headed to the Tribal Council with three members - Josh, Carolyn and Yam Yam.

Fans worried for Tika tribe on Survivor

Fans took to social media to express their concerns with the Tika tribe going into the Tribal Council. They were disappointed at the same as it had their fan-favorite duo Yam Yam and Carolyn. Check it out.

It was seemingly clear that fans loved the Tika tribe and were disappointed at another fan-favorite elimination.

Season 44 of Survivor is getting interesting with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the contestants will face even tougher challenges that will push them to their limits. With eliminations looming over their heads every episode, who will manage to take it to the end? Only time will tell.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Survivor next Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

