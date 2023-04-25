TikTok: Find the crutch in the picture hidden object game takes social media by a storm

A new hidden object game where one has to find a crutch in a picture has taken TikTok by storm. Aside from hilarious pranks, challenges, and tutorial videos on beauty, makeup, and lifestyle, the short-video platform extends its diversity of content every day.

It's remarkable that TikTok can also provide content with fun and visually engaging games that can get users hooked to the screen for hours. This new hidden object game consists of an animated image, which asks the viewers to find the fourth object from a given list.

The picture demonstrates what seems to be a public toilet with two women and a man inside. One of the women, wearing a light blue dress and a red bow hair tie on her blonde hair, is sitting on the toilet seat while looking up at the other two.

The man with red hair stands in front of the toilet seat at the extreme left of the picture. He is wearing a gray sweatshirt and navy blue pants, while the woman standing next to him is in an orange shirt and brown skirt. She wears her medium-long black hair loose.

Has anyone managed to find the crutch in TikTok's new hidden object game?

The source of this particular hidden object game is not known. However, it seems that the image first surfaced online back in 2020. In June of that year, Twitter user Willis Raburu shared the image and asked if anyone could find all the objects. The four objects that had to be found in the picture were an egg, a glove, an envelope, and a crutch.

Usually, in hidden objects games, the objects are well-camouflaged within figures, shapes, or other demonstrations in the picture. In the viral photo, the egg was found on the man's nose, the glove was clearly visible on the back of the standing woman's skirt, and the envelope was within the wall tiles. However, the final object, the crutch, could not be found even after lots of effort from the viewers.

One TikTok user, @stepdaddavid, also shared the image in one of her videos in December 2020. Back then as well, nobody could find the fourth object anywhere in the image. The same image was shared again in 2021 and 2022 by different users. However, no fruitful result was borne out of it either.

In January and March this year, the image resurfaced on TikTok again. Creator @youhaterloveme shared the image on March 26. Viewers are once again struggling to find the last object.

Many joked about where the fourth object could be. Some said it was not visible to anyone because it was too small, while others wondered why the woman in the middle was standing. A few also asked what the man was doing in the same toilet as the other two women.

Some users tried to guess the answer by matching the color of the fourth object with the shoes of the third woman who was sitting. However, the shape did not match. A few also tried to find it on the orange shirt of the standing woman. However, none of the outlines matched the crutch either.

Some frustrated users said the crutch could not be found in the image because it was not there. It is unclear if anyone has been able to find the answer.

Maybe the crutch was never there in the first place, and the picture was created only to confuse the viewers and make a fool out of them. However, the game has kept people enthralled as many consider it a challenge to find the fourth object by any means.

