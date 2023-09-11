Tim Hicks Campfire Troubadour Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & more

Tim Hicks has announced a new tour, titled Campfire Troubadour, which is scheduled to take place from October 22, 2023 to November 24, 2023 in venues across mainland Canada. The tour will be in support of the singer's new EP, Campfire Troubadour Vol II.

The singer recently announced the new tour, which will feature special guest performances by Teigen Gayse, Hailey Benedict, and Dayna Reid respectively, via a post on his official Instagram page:

Tickets for the tour will be available from September 14, 2023 at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of the singer.

Tim Hicks building momentum for new EP with tour

Tim Hicks released his new EP, Campfire Troubadour Vol II on June 2, 2023. The EP has not charted so far but achieved nearly a 100,000 views on YouTube on its singles since the release.

The singer started supporting his tour with a number of festival appearances, including the Bluewater Borderfest at Centennial Park, Ontario on June 22, 2023, the Boots and Hearts Festival in Ontario from August 10-13, 2023. Other appearances so far have included a show at The Long Road Festival at Lutterworth, UK, from August 25-27, 2023.

Now the singer is set to embark on the newly announced Canada tour to continue his support for the EP, where he will play in cities such as Ottawa, Fort Saskatchewan and more.

The full list of dates and venues for the Tim Hicks Campfire Troubadour tour is given below:

October 23, 2023 ­­– Sidney, British Columbia at Mary Winspear Centre

October 25, 2023 – Vernon, British Columbia at Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

October 26, 2023 –Cranbrook, British Columbia at Key City Theatre

October 28, 2023 – Lloydminster, Alberta at Vic Juba Community Theatre

October 29, 2023 – Red Deer, Alberta at Red Deer Memorial Centre

November 1, 2023 – Calgary, Alberta at Bella Concert Hall

November 2, 2023 – Fort McMurray, Alberta at Keyano Theatre and Arts Centre

November 3, 2023 – Camrose, Alberta at Jeanne & Peter Laugheed Performing Arts Centre

November 4, 2023 – Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta in Dow Centennial Centre Shell Theatre

November 9, 2023 – Chatham-Kent, Ontario at Chatham Capitol Theatre

November 10, 2023 – Guelph, Ontario at River Run Centre

November 16, 2023 – Kingston, Ontario at Isabel Bader Centre For Performing Arts

November 17, 2023 – Oshawa, Ontario at Regent Theatre UOIT

November 18, 2023 – Delhi, Ontario at Capitol 33

November 19, 2023 – Orillia, Ontario at Orillia Opera House

November 22, 2023 – Peterborough, Ontario at Showplace Performance Centre

November 23, 2023 – Belleville, Ontario at Empire Theatre

November 24, 2023 – Ottawa, Ontario at Algonquin Commons Theatre

More about Tim Hicks and his music career

Tim Hicks was born on August 22, 1979 and began exhibiting musical talents from an early age, beginning music lessons at the Ontario Conservatory of Music in Niagara Falls when he was six years old.

The singer released his debut studio album, Throw Down, on August 27, 2013 via the label Open Road. The album remains his most successful album till date with a gold certification from Canada.

The singer achieved his peak chart performance so far with his second studio album, 5:01, which was released on August 5, 2014. The album peaked at number 7 on the Canadian album charts. Subsequently, the singer released two more albums, New Tattoo and Talk to Time.