"Time for you to cut the cord": Fans disapprove of Naeem living with his mother on Love Without Borders 

Love Without Borders season 1 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The two-hour episode featured cast members moving to a completely different country in an effort to find love and a potential partner to spend the rest of their lives with. The series focused on five Americans who moved to different countries without knowing the destination until the last minute, keeping the excitement and the drama quotient going.

On this week's episode of Love Without Borders, Naeem had to move to another country to find love, but found it difficult to relay the message to his mother who he lived with. His mother was upset at her son leaving her, and he found it difficult as well. Fans, however, didn't approve of the star living with his mother. One tweeted:

Couples who were matched with each other include Aaron Motacek and Maël Lucas; Brian Dilleen and Danna Richards; Shreyas Mehta and Gurleen Virk; Chandra Chugani and Naeem Thompson; and Carmen Holzer-Nkrumah and Philip Michael Thomas Jr. They will try to live with their partner in their country until visa expires and test their relationships.

The official synopsis of the Love Without Borders episode reads:

"Naeem is ready for love but his mum disagrees; Gurleen and Shreyas seek privacy; a misunderstanding strains their connection; Brian and Danna deepen their bond; Mael and Aaron struggle in their relationship; Philip battles to stay celibate."

Naeem struggles to leave his mother on Love Without Borders

On tonight's episode of Love Without Borders, Naeem made his debut on the season in search of love and a potential partner. However, it wasn't an easy journey for him as he had a number of aspects to take care of and had to consider both his professional and personal life before moving to a completely different country to meet with his partner.

The Houstan, Texas native revealed that he was 39 years old and is a licensed master social worker. He also explained that working with middle school students and that his "personality led him right into his profession." He, however, stated that his personality was never enough for the dating scene in Houston.

In a confessional, Naeem said:

"It really can be dating 101...And it can be hard to nail down a genuine connection."

While discussing with his colleague, the Love Without Borders star revealed that he would have to quit his job and move to a different country as this was his genuine chance to find love. Naeem confessed to spending many years of his life "being emotionally and spiritually immature," however his fight with COVID that nearly ended his life, helped him gain insight and a new perspective.

The star said:

"I had a long history of being a dog...cheating on women..and finally it caught up with me. I had a severe case of COVID and I almost da** near died. I heard directly from God, and he said, "You're going to live through this experience, but you need to find a wife and settle down." I'd go anywhere on this earth if it meant finding the love of my life."

While explaining more about the format, the Love Without Borders star said that he hadn't informed his mother about the same. When Naeem came clean to his mother about him possibly moving to a completely different country, his mother wasn't very comfortable with the idea.

Later on in the episode, relationship expert Arica Angelo asked him to pack his bags and leave the country to find love. On their way home, viewers found out that Naeem was living with his mother, who looked surprised and shocked at her son leaving the country. Although he wanted to give it a chance, he felt unsupported by his mother who was upset at the fact that her son was leaving her.

Naeem wondered if he was doing right by leaving his mother and compromising his trust with his family. However, he also wanted to give himself that chance of finding love and a potential wife by the end of the show.

Fans react to Naeem's relationship with his mother on Love Without Borders

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on Naeem living with his mother. They didn't approve of the same and wanted him to find his own life. Check out what they have to say.

RJ @rj1975 @PrincessKnightD @luv_2_h8_zillas @Louisiana_Cat with Naeem. I’m sorry but the producers know exactly what they’re doing here. @here4thefvckery I see all types ofwith Naeem. I’m sorry but the producers know exactly what they’re doing here. #LoveWithoutBorders @PrincessKnightD @luv_2_h8_zillas @Louisiana_Cat @here4thefvckery I see all types of 🚩 with Naeem. I’m sorry but the producers know exactly what they’re doing here. #LoveWithoutBorders

Reese Nicole @Reesellaneous Naeem is already annoying me and he hasn’t even left the country yet #LoveWithoutBorders Naeem is already annoying me and he hasn’t even left the country yet #LoveWithoutBorders

Farajacka🇱🇨 @farajacka I can think of quite a few reasons why Naeem is single #LoveWithoutBorders I can think of quite a few reasons why Naeem is single #LoveWithoutBorders https://t.co/x6SIFgtAjY

Love Without Borders season 1 has been an interesting watch so far. The dynamics between cast members have viewers hooked to the series. With the season being in its nascent stages, there is only more to come. Viewers will have to keep watching to see what's more in store for them.

Keep watching Love Without Borders on Bravo.

