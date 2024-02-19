“Top influencer worldwide”: Fans celebrate as BTS’ Taehyung becomes the fastest Korean and K-pop act to surpass 64 M followers on Instagram

According to the news that arrived on February 19, 2024, it is safe to say that BTS’ Taehyung, aka, V is the most successful K-pop solo artist on Instagram. On this particular day, he surpassed a whopping milestone of 64 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first and only Korean artist to do so. With this, he also extended his record of the fastest Korean act to go from 1 million followers to 64 million followers.

Kim Taehyung is also the first and only artist in the world to have over 100 posts (104) posts with over 10M likes on Instagram. This only says more and more about his unparalleled impact on the world of social media, specifically Instagram.

Expand Tweet

After being consistently on the charts of social media analytic tools, he is busy surpassing many records set by some of the world's most-known celebrities like Messi, Ronaldo, Selena Gomez, etc. Fans are as usual so proud of V for breaking these records, even while in the military, and giving them reasons to celebrate.

"Damn!! Unbelievable," BTS' Taehyung becomes the K-pop artist with the fastest 64 million followers

Kim Taehyung has undoubtedly become a central figure on Instagram since joining the platform. His presence, along with the rest of the BTS members, caused an overnight sensation, with each member amassing millions of followers upon the announcement of their personal Instagram accounts.

However, his extensive collaborations with various brands and magazines have propelled his engagement levels to new heights, setting him apart from his peers in the social media world.

Prior to the launch of his personal Instagram account, V had already garnered significant attention and achievements. In 2020 alone, he achieved numerous milestones, including having the top three most-liked posts on Instagram among Korean male artists.

His most recent achievement was becoming the fastest K-pop artist to achieve 64 million followers on Instagram. Based on K-pop Radar, February 18, 2024, Kim Taehyung gained 19,958 new followers on IG, overall 64,012,576 extending his record as the fastest.

Expand Tweet

In 2021, Taehyung's influence on Instagram reached new heights with his concept photo for the song Butter, which garnered an impressive 9 million likes, making him the first and only Korean artist to achieve such a feat. Upon the launch of his personal account (@thv), V set a Guinness World Record as the fastest account to reach various follower milestones, including 1 million, 10 million, 20 million, 30 million, 40 million, 50 million followers, and now 64 million.

V's influence on Instagram extends beyond mere metrics, as evidenced by his impact on media outlets such as Korea Dispatch. A photo of V at the airport posted by Dispatch garnered over 1 million likes in 2023, with the BTS star being the only individual to achieve this feat multiple times.

Furthermore, V's Instagram profile ranked as the highest among Korean artists and the only one listed in the top 10 most popular Instagram profiles by HypeAuditor (social media analysis tool) in November 2022. Additionally, all of the top five most-liked Instagram ads for CELINE featured V, displaying his popularity and influence in the fashion industry.

This has all resulted in the ARMYs being proud of their beloved Taehyung:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The more spoken about his Instagram achievements, the less, because of the kind of impact he has had on the social media world. Despite being in the military currently, Taehyung is still making efforts to keep the fans entertained with his collaborations.

Apart from just the official photos, the idol made an effort to release some behind-the-scenes unseen images for the fans to get a glimpse of the shoot's casual side as well.