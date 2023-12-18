"Train ride straight to the top": Fans euphoric as BTS' track 'Spring Day' enters the Digital Song Sales Chart Top 5 for the first time ever

As of December 18, 2023, Spring Day by BTS has entered the Digital Song Sales Chart Top 5 for the first time since its release in 2017. Notably, the track had increased upto 35,868% or 358.68 per cent in the US digital sales this week on Billboard. Previously, the song had entered at #1 on the US iTunes Chart on December 12, earning a historic feat since its release.

The BTS ARMY was quick to react and celebrate this new milestone earned by the group currently serving their military duties and will be away from showbiz until 2025. Nevertheless, the fans boasted with pride as a six-year-old song entered the Top 5 of the Digital Song Sales Chart.

"Kings did that while on hiatus": Fans rejoice as swell with pride as BTS keeps sweeping in new achievements every day

The boy band BTS's fan base is preserving their music even though all seven members are occupied with their mandatory military service, which is required of all men in South Korea by a particular age. Another unexpected victory for the septet comes from one of their older album cuts, which has seen a sharp increase in sales in the US.

Spring Day by BTS is one of the best-selling songs in the US and has shot to the top of the iTunes list. Almost immediately, the song entered the top 10 on the countdown, claimed the summit on December 12, 2023, and was pushed to the second spot the following day by Teddy Swims’ single Lose Control. Nonetheless, the track stirred the music world given that it is a six-year-old track of the world's biggest boy band from HYBE.

Even before 2023, the track—which belongs to BTS' You Never Walk Alone album—had been a huge commercial success. The track became the third-highest song on the World Digital Song Sales list for BTS during March 4, 2017, after selling 14,000 copies in its first week of release in the United States.

Through streaming BTS' iconic songs, the fandom has found another reason and a ray of hope in their dark, gloomy world after the seven members of the boy band enlisted in the military.

Knowing that the members would be away until 2025, the fan base has kept their art alive by charting the band's multiple songs on various music charts. Fans flooded Twitter, expressing joy over Spring Day's newfound success in 2023.

Furthermore, Spring Day was an overnight sensation in South Korea, where it debuted at the leading position of the Gaon Digital Chart and dominated the charts of all eight prominent domestic streaming music platforms, including Melon, Mnet, Genie Music, and Olleh. In addition, the track had generated more than 2.5 million digital downloads nationwide as of September 2018.

On Melon's digital chart, Spring Day is still the longest-charting song by a K-pop group ever. The song has consecutively charted for over 350 weeks.

For the unversed, Billboard magazine releases a weekly tally called the Digital Song Sales Chart, which lists the top-selling digital music in the United States. The chart is part of the Billboard Hot Singles Chart, and the data is collected by Nielsen SoundScan.

The best-selling digital tracks worldwide are ranked weekly on the World Digital Song Sales list. Additionally, Nielsen SoundScan compiles it, and Billboard magazine publishes it.