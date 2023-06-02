"Two of my favorite worlds are colliding!!": Top Chef fans love Gabri's dynamic with Olympic gymnast Suni Lee

Popular reality competition series Top Chef season 20 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the remaining contestants participating in a variety of challenges and cooking their best dishes. They gave it their all to impress the judges and guest chefs to ensure their safety and keep moving forward to clinch the title.

In this week's episode of Top Chef, the finalists were paired with Olympians and Paralympians to cook as part of the challenge.

Fans had a great time watching it and loved the dynamic between Gabriel Rodriguez (Gabri) and Hmong-American artistic gymnast Sunisa Lee. The duo struggled to respond to each other's messages but delivered great content to impress fans. One tweeted:

Top Chef season 20 brings back its iconic wall challenge

Season 20 of Top Chef has seen some interesting challenges along the way. Throughout the contestants' journey, they tackled the strongest and some of the most taxing challenges to keep moving forward in the competition.

The four finalists - including Ali Al Ghzawi (Middle East and North Africa), Buddha Lo (Houston), Gabriel Rodriguez (Mexico), and Sara Bradley (Kentucky), headed to Paris for the final stretch of the competition. They made a few fun memories, including sipping champagne in front of the Eiffel tower.

The official synopsis of the Top Chef episode, titled Champions in Paris, reads as:

"The final four land in Paris, the culinary capital of the world and home of the 2024 Olympics, where they compete in the infamous Wall Challenge; their partners are U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes."

Bravo Top Chef @BravoTopChef ‍ 🥇 These Olympians and Paralympians are putting their cooking skills to the test with our #TopChef finalists on an all-new World All Stars TONIGHT! These Olympians and Paralympians are putting their cooking skills to the test with our #TopChef finalists on an all-new World All Stars TONIGHT!👨‍🍳🥇 https://t.co/uV09qBIaaU

For the Quickfire challenge on Top Chef, the contestants had to go through the infamous Wall Challenge. They were partnered with Paralympians and Olympians for the same. The pairs had to create a dish with a small pantry. While most of the chefs can manage to cook an incredible dish, there's a catch.

They were separated by a huge wall and both the partners had to coordinate with each other to create the same dish. The finalists had to guide their Olympic athletes with the ingredients and their quantity to ensure the two have the same dish look and taste-wise to present to the judges.

Check out how the Top Chef finalists were paired up in the episode.

Gabriel Rodriguez and Sunisa "Suni" Lee (Tokyo Olympic All-Around Gold Medalist Gymnastics) Buddha Lo and Hunter Woodhall (3-time Paralympic Medalist Track & Field) Ali Al Ghzawi and Mallory Weggemann (5-time Paralympic Medalist Swimming) Sara Bradley and Sydney McLaughlin-Levorne (2-time Olympic Gold Medalist Track & Field)

Throughout the challenge, the finalists made their own dishes but encountered several troubles along the way. Buddha was seen guiding Hunter with ingredients like leeks and caviar. However, he could only hope that the duo had coordination as the chef couldn't see what the athlete was doing.

Ali coordinated well with his partner and used measuring cups and spoons, a smart way to make the dish almost the same. Fellow competitor Sara also was able to communicate well with the athlete. However, it was all chaos when it came to Gabri and Suni Lee.

The gymnast struggled to cook and coordinate with the Top Chef finalist. She made several mistakes but her personality throughout the challenge made it a fun watch for fans. She'd used a green chili before it was told and failed to recognize what coriander was, leading Gabri to scream the ingredient at her.

Fans love Gabri and Suni Lee's dynamic on Top Chef

Fans took to social media to express their opinions. They loved Gabri and Suni Lee together, and felt that their dynamic was fun to watch. Check it out.

this is public property @Bitchesimback3 Suni Lee with the cop and then Buddha saying he will cook and they kid can watch 🫠 screaming LMAOOO this challenge should not make me belly laugh in bed skskskSuni Lee with the cop and then Buddha saying he will cook and they kid can watchscreaming #topchef LMAOOO this challenge should not make me belly laugh in bed sksksk 😂😂😂💀💀💀 Suni Lee with the cop and then Buddha saying he will cook and they kid can watch 😭😭😭🫠😂😂😂😂😂 screaming #topchef

Jamie Steinberg @NotYerAvgChick



#TopChef @BravoTopChef I love that Gabri's teammate can't understand him and just keeps laughing nervously! I love that Gabri's teammate can't understand him and just keeps laughing nervously! #TopChef @BravoTopChef https://t.co/KpdSJ4eS0a

Fans loved Gabri struggling with Suni Lee. Check it out.

Reality Shizzzz @realityshizz Omg Gabri is pissed hahahah least it was just a quick fire #TopChef Omg Gabri is pissed hahahah least it was just a quick fire #TopChef

Jamie Steinberg @NotYerAvgChick



#TopChef @BravoTopChef Gabri has basically given up and has started eating things off his station at this point. Gabri has basically given up and has started eating things off his station at this point. 😁#TopChef @BravoTopChef

Reality Escape Artist @essayjenkins



Gabri is so over this tho Love this quick fire with our Olympians!!! But the men really need better communication skills.Gabri is so over this tho #TopChef Love this quick fire with our Olympians!!! But the men really need better communication skills. Gabri is so over this tho #TopChef

Janeite @EllerAusten #Bravo Gabri is every school teacher in this country right now. #TopChef Gabri is every school teacher in this country right now. #TopChef #Bravo

The series is hosted by Padma Laksmi and judged by Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. The show has been on air for a long time and has become one of the most popular reality competitions on television. Season 20 saw contestants from various Top Chef franchises from all over the world compete against each other for a second shot at the title.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

