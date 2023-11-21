"Two grown men jumping a female?": Internet weighs in as Kevhani Camilla Hicks is released after video of the rapper shooting her manager goes viral 

On the night of October 9, an aspiring rapper named Kevhani Camilla Hicks fatally shot her manager in Wynwood, Miami. A shocking viral video exclusively acquired and released by NBC6 shows Kevhani and an unidentified man arguing next to a white sedan, following which he and another man (identified as the manager) jumped the rapper.

Trigger warning: This article contains violent content related to a shooting. Readers' discretion is advised.

From here on, things escalated quickly as Kevhani desperately attempted to escape, until she managed to do so, then reached into her purse, pulled out a gun, and opened fire multiple times, aiming at the manager. Meanwhile, the victim was seen running to take shelter behind a car and then finally collapsing as Hicks continued to shoot at him.

She is then seen almost run over by the white sedan as the other man flees the scene by driving away. Kevhani, who is now facing a second-degree murder charge was released last week after she posted a $50,000 bond. Currently, she remains under house arrest awaiting her trial.

As soon as the video of the incident surfaced on the internet, people had divided reactions. While some think it was self-defense, others are deeming it a cold-blooded murder. In this regard, an Instagram user commented under @theneighbourhoodtalk’s post on the same, pointing out that two grown men first jumped the rapper.

Netizens have mixed reactions to the Kevhani incident

Earlier last month, Miami Police responded to a shooting incident in the 2400 block of Northwest 2nd Avenue in the city’s Wynwood Hills area, where they found a man in his 20s lying on the roadside with multiple gunshot wounds as well as an aspiring Florida rapper, Kevhani, lying close by with blunt force trauma.

While the young man succumbed to his injuries before he could be rushed to the hospital, Kevhani spent some time in the emergency room before the police took her into custody.

According to the Miami Police’s statement to NBC Miami, Hicks confessed to shooting her manager after being involved in a verbal dispute that quickly turned physical. However, she stated that she acted in fear of her own life.

Following her arrest and booking, the judge put a $50,000 bond on her, which she posted last week, and she was released to be put on house arrest until her trial. Meanwhile, Kevhani’s public defender called the incident “a clear case of self-defense.”

Now, in exclusive surveillance footage of the incident obtained by NBC6, it could be seen that Kevhani was indeed accosted by her manager and another man following a roadside quarrel. When she finally managed to get away from them, she pulled out her firearm and shot multiple rounds while aiming at her manager, who died on scene.

Meanwhile, the other man almost ran over the rapper with a white sedan and fled the scene, thus injuring her. Since the release of this video online, netizens have had mixed reactions.

Following her release after posting bond, Hicks released a statement on her Instagram page on Monday, November 20. Here’s what she wrote.

"Good morning to all of my supporters and fans! I'm finally home after experiencing something so traumatic and life-changing. I have 3 broken ribs and bruises all over so I'm currently healing and getting rest… I love you all to the moon and back!”

She also personally thanked everyone who supported her since the incident and said that she wasn't “the horrible person some are claiming that I am.” Kevhani further added that she couldn’t “comment on the case” but pled her followers to continue to stand by her and support her through the crisis.

Meanwhile, a family member of the rapper accused that both the victim and the other man “assaulted her multiple times” according to the GoFundMe page set up by them for Hicks’ bond and legal fees.

For those uninitiated, she also goes by the name Key Vhani onstage and is the CEO of Pretty Thug Music company, as per NBC Miami. The 27-year-old South Florida rapper is facing a second-degree murder charge for the fatal shooting and is currently waiting for her trial. She has so far pleaded not guilty on grounds of self-defense.