"V looks so uncomfortable": BTS ARMY react to government officials rudely touching the Bangtan members at Busan Expo ceremony

On July 19, BTS was named as the honorary ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo. A ceremony was held at HYBE’s headquarters to commemorate the members for being honorary ambassadors.

As ambassadors, they will be working to promote Korean culture by organizing global concerts, starting with Busan.

The event was live-streamed for ARMYs on YouTube, but the ceremony left ARMYs seething in anger. This is because many of the officials present at the event would lift up the members' arms without warning, twisting them, causing them discomfort and embarrassment.

Government official Jang Sung-min lifted member V’s hand leaving him confused and embarrassed at the situation.

Everyone wants a piece of the Bangtan members and rightfully so, after all, they are arguably the biggest musical act and the nation’s pride, but fame comes with a price and in Bangtan’s case, the price is the clear invasion of their privacy.

Certain ARMYs did not take the situation lightly and took to social media to remind government officials that BTS members are representatives of the nation and must be treated with utmost dignity and respect.

BTS’ ARMY react to Bangtan members’ hilarious and awkward interactions with officials at Busan Expo ceremony

Aurelia 💜 @AureliaOT7 Hobi stooping down to laugh when Jimin did the heart pose Hobi stooping down to laugh when Jimin did the heart pose😂 https://t.co/T2HP3ByxPR

During the ceremony, each of the members was presented with their own award to showcase the huge achievement and government officials present turned into fanboys of the septet.

While the first three members were handed their awards and had a traditional photo opportunity, it changed when Bangtan’s maknae members were handed their awards. Officials present couldn’t resist turning into fan boys as they made cute heart gestures with Bangtan’s youngest members.

Netizens took to social media to reprimand the behavior of the government officials and requested that they treat Bangtan members with the respect and dignity they deserve. Fans were particularly upset with the way government official Jang Sung-min put V in an awkward and embarrassing position.

KTH HYPE @kthhype_ttg8

- BTS Promotional Ambassador Appointment Ceremony on Jul 19



🎞 V Cut



#BTSV #V BUSAN WORLD EXPO 2030- BTS Promotional Ambassador Appointment Ceremony on Jul 19🎞 V Cut BUSAN WORLD EXPO 2030- BTS Promotional Ambassador Appointment Ceremony on Jul 19 🎞 V Cut #BTSV #V https://t.co/EpHbVo4G7W

The director general for policy planning for the current president, Jang Sung-min whispered something to V and suddenly lifted his arms up in celebration.

It took V by surprise, but the global star that he is, he held his composure and thanked the official for the photo opportunity. The idol also attested to his respectful behavior by bowing to Jang Sung-min before returning to the rest of Bangtan.

𝓣𝓪𝓮𝓱𝔂𝓾𝓷𝓰 ⟭⟬⁷💜ⒷⓉⓈ♡ @InnerBearThv At BTS Honorary Ambassador of the World EXPO 2030 BUSAN ceremony

This guy came from nowhere when they were done taking group pictures and hold Tae hand and greeted him when everyone were returning to their place. Main Character Kim Taehyung At BTS Honorary Ambassador of the World EXPO 2030 BUSAN ceremony This guy came from nowhere when they were done taking group pictures and hold Tae hand and greeted him when everyone were returning to their place. Main Character Kim Taehyung https://t.co/LzvDAQafpL

While certain ARMYs were not happy with the way government officials lifted Bangtan members’ arms so awkwardly, causing them discomfort and embarrassment, others in the fandom drew hilarious memes out of this series of awkward interactions.

Of course, ARMYs are immensely proud of “Nation’s pride” Bangtan as they add another feather to their already illustrious cap, cementing their status as global leaders.

yenny ⁷ J.D. 💜 BTS 🐯 🧸💼 @yenny__1212 Jimin and Jungkook left Busan risking it all for their dreams and now them and their 5 other brothers were named as ambassadors for the bid for the world expo in their hometown Jimin and Jungkook left Busan risking it all for their dreams and now them and their 5 other brothers were named as ambassadors for the bid for the world expo in their hometown

지민₁₃ 𝑺𝑻𝑨𝑵 💛 (REST) 🌙 𝓜𝔂 𝓶𝓸𝓸𝓷𝓫𝓮𝓪𝓶 @BusanKing_13 Some of K-netizens comments about Jimin under 'Theqoo' 'HOT' session talking about BTS after being named of the 2030 Busan World Expo Honorary



"Jimin is still a prince"



"Jimin is a Peach"



"Jimin I can't see his eyes again because he's smiling"



HONORARY AMBASSADOR JIMIN Some of K-netizens comments about Jimin under 'Theqoo' 'HOT' session talking about BTS after being named of the 2030 Busan World Expo Honorary"Jimin is still a prince""Jimin is a Peach" "Jimin I can't see his eyes again because he's smiling"HONORARY AMBASSADOR JIMIN https://t.co/nFK9o0Nbck

Fans even joked that this official ceremony was turned into a Bangtan fanmeeting with government officials acting like fanboys.

BTS bid to bring World Expo 2030 to Busan as honorary ambassadors

K-pop juggernauts BTS were officially appointed by the Bid Committee of World Expo 2030 Busan as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea.

The ceremony was held at HYBE headquarters and was live streamed for global ARMYs on July 19 at 4:30 pm KST on Busan Expo’s official YouTube channel.

The prestigious ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Han Duk-soo and Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Chairman Chey Tae-won, who are the co-chairs of the Bid Committee, as well as Mayor of Busan Metropolitan City Park Heong-joon, HYBE CEO Park Ji-won and more dignitaries.

⟭⟬♡ @BTSArmy_47 : Firstly, we are truly honored to be appointed the Honorary Ambassadors for the World Expo 2030. Through what abilities we may have, we'll add our little strength to ensure that the World Expo 2030 will soon become the Busan World Expo 2030..



#rm #bts @BTS_twt : Firstly, we are truly honored to be appointed the Honorary Ambassadors for the World Expo 2030. Through what abilities we may have, we'll add our little strength to ensure that the World Expo 2030 will soon become the Busan World Expo 2030.. 🐨: Firstly, we are truly honored to be appointed the Honorary Ambassadors for the World Expo 2030. Through what abilities we may have, we'll add our little strength to ensure that the World Expo 2030 will soon become the Busan World Expo 2030..#rm #bts @BTS_twt https://t.co/8VpoGMZtXL

During the appointment ceremony, each BTS member received plaques for their official appointment as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan.

As honorary ambassadors, BTS members will participate in various promotional activities, including holding a global concert in Busan in October to bring the World Expo 2030 to Busan.

Leader RM was quoted as saying:

“We are honored to be appointed as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan. BTS will do our best to support in bringing the World Expo 2030 to Busan. Starting with the Global Busan Concert in October, we will carry out various ambassador activities.”

Sel⁷ @BTStranslation_ It's truly an honor that we, BTS, were appointed as the ambassadors for World Expo 2030. We'll put our efforts and do our bit so that the World EXPO 2030 can become 'Busan' World EXPO 2030. Starting from the global Busan concert in October, we'll do various activities to+ It's truly an honor that we, BTS, were appointed as the ambassadors for World Expo 2030. We'll put our efforts and do our bit so that the World EXPO 2030 can become 'Busan' World EXPO 2030. Starting from the global Busan concert in October, we'll do various activities to+ 🐨 It's truly an honor that we, BTS, were appointed as the ambassadors for World Expo 2030. We'll put our efforts and do our bit so that the World EXPO 2030 can become 'Busan' World EXPO 2030. Starting from the global Busan concert in October, we'll do various activities to+ https://t.co/07pydpQkeY

He further mentioned that they will also help spread the Hallyu wave to promote the beautiful nature and culture of the Republic of Korea worldwide.

Bangtan members are currently on a break from group activities, and the septet last assembled together to celebrate the release of j-hope’s second album, minus SUGA who was unwell.

The group’s global concert in Busan in October will mark their first group activity in four months.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far