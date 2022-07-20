"V looks so uncomfortable": BTS ARMY react to government officials rudely touching the Bangtan members at Busan Expo ceremony

On July 19, BTS was named as the honorary ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo. A ceremony was held at HYBE’s headquarters to commemorate the members for being honorary ambassadors.
As ambassadors, they will be working to promote Korean culture by organizing global concerts, starting with Busan.
The event was live-streamed for ARMYs on YouTube, but the ceremony left ARMYs seething in anger. This is because many of the officials present at the event would lift up the members' arms without warning, twisting them, causing them discomfort and embarrassment.
Government official Jang Sung-min lifted member V’s hand leaving him confused and embarrassed at the situation.
Everyone wants a piece of the Bangtan members and rightfully so, after all, they are arguably the biggest musical act and the nation’s pride, but fame comes with a price and in Bangtan’s case, the price is the clear invasion of their privacy.
Certain ARMYs did not take the situation lightly and took to social media to remind government officials that BTS members are representatives of the nation and must be treated with utmost dignity and respect.
BTS’ ARMY react to Bangtan members’ hilarious and awkward interactions with officials at Busan Expo ceremony
During the ceremony, each of the members was presented with their own award to showcase the huge achievement and government officials present turned into fanboys of the septet.
While the first three members were handed their awards and had a traditional photo opportunity, it changed when Bangtan’s maknae members were handed their awards. Officials present couldn’t resist turning into fan boys as they made cute heart gestures with Bangtan’s youngest members.
Netizens took to social media to reprimand the behavior of the government officials and requested that they treat Bangtan members with the respect and dignity they deserve. Fans were particularly upset with the way government official Jang Sung-min put V in an awkward and embarrassing position.
The director general for policy planning for the current president, Jang Sung-min whispered something to V and suddenly lifted his arms up in celebration.
It took V by surprise, but the global star that he is, he held his composure and thanked the official for the photo opportunity. The idol also attested to his respectful behavior by bowing to Jang Sung-min before returning to the rest of Bangtan.
While certain ARMYs were not happy with the way government officials lifted Bangtan members’ arms so awkwardly, causing them discomfort and embarrassment, others in the fandom drew hilarious memes out of this series of awkward interactions.
Of course, ARMYs are immensely proud of “Nation’s pride” Bangtan as they add another feather to their already illustrious cap, cementing their status as global leaders.
Fans even joked that this official ceremony was turned into a Bangtan fanmeeting with government officials acting like fanboys.
BTS bid to bring World Expo 2030 to Busan as honorary ambassadors
K-pop juggernauts BTS were officially appointed by the Bid Committee of World Expo 2030 Busan as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea.
The ceremony was held at HYBE headquarters and was live streamed for global ARMYs on July 19 at 4:30 pm KST on Busan Expo’s official YouTube channel.
The prestigious ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Han Duk-soo and Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Chairman Chey Tae-won, who are the co-chairs of the Bid Committee, as well as Mayor of Busan Metropolitan City Park Heong-joon, HYBE CEO Park Ji-won and more dignitaries.
During the appointment ceremony, each BTS member received plaques for their official appointment as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan.
As honorary ambassadors, BTS members will participate in various promotional activities, including holding a global concert in Busan in October to bring the World Expo 2030 to Busan.
Leader RM was quoted as saying:
“We are honored to be appointed as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan. BTS will do our best to support in bringing the World Expo 2030 to Busan. Starting with the Global Busan Concert in October, we will carry out various ambassador activities.”
He further mentioned that they will also help spread the Hallyu wave to promote the beautiful nature and culture of the Republic of Korea worldwide.
Bangtan members are currently on a break from group activities, and the septet last assembled together to celebrate the release of j-hope’s second album, minus SUGA who was unwell.
The group’s global concert in Busan in October will mark their first group activity in four months.