Valley Fine Foods releases new Three Bridges Potato Bakes: All you need to know about the ready-in-minutes breakfast item

Valley Fine Foods has officially announced the release of the Three Bridges Potato Bakes. Three Bridges, a sub-label of Valley Fine Foods, initially introduced potato bakes in November 2024. Since then, they have been covering the frozen breakfast aisle of different stores.

On April 2, 2025, the company released a press note announcing the two flavors of Three Bridges Potato Bakes, i.e., Cheddar & Chive and Uncured Bacon & Cheese. These bakes are available for $4.99, and the pack of 4 comes for $11.98. The prices, however, may vary across the stores.

These potato bakes are available at a variety of retail stores like Wegmans, Sprouts, Vons, SaveMart, Costco, Safeway stores, and select Albertsons. The product has recently hit the shelves of Sam's Club and will be available at Target next month.

Three Bridges Potato Bakes takes 7 minutes to prepare

Three Bridges is known for its protein-packed egg bites. The Valley Fine Foods owned label has further diversified its product portfolio with the introduction of two potato bakes. The brand unveiled Cheddar & Chive potato bakes on November 14, 2024, on Instagram.

Since then, the brand has been posting about the new offerings' availability at different stores. Later, in January of this year, the uncured bacon and cheese joined the non-meatier counterpart. On April 2, 2025, the parent company announced the official launch through a press release, with a statement from Todd Nettleton, the CEO of Valley Fine Foods. It reads:

"We know today's consumers crave convenience without sacrificing taste or nutrition, and we are excited to bring them a satisfying, wholesome on-the-go option. We are committed to making high-quality meals more accessible, and Three Bridges Potato Bakes deliver a delicious, protein-packed breakfast that is ready in minutes."

The Cheddar & Chive flavor has won the KeHE On Trend Awards in the "Best in Show" category at the KeHE Distributors 2025 Summer Show, concluded in February 2025.

Flavor, nutrition, and other details about Three Bridges Potato Bakes

These certified gluten-free breakfast snacks come in two flavors.

Cheddar & Chive— These munchies are made using potatoes, whole eggs, cottage cheese, cheddar cheese, chives, onions, garlic, and other items. A single tray packs 12 g of protein and offers 220 calories, 13 g of fat, and 16 g of carbohydrates.

These munchies are made using potatoes, whole eggs, cottage cheese, cheddar cheese, chives, onions, garlic, and other items. A single tray packs 12 g of protein and offers 220 calories, 13 g of fat, and 16 g of carbohydrates. Uncured Bacon & Cheese—This quick bite is a mix of potatoes, whole eggs, cottage cheese, uncured bacon, chives, granulated garlic, green onions, Gruyere cheese, and a few other ingredients. A single serving of this variant offers 14g of protein and provides 250 calories, 16 g of fat, and 15 g of carbohydrates.

These potato bakes are available in a single 4.6 oz pack and also come in a 4-pack bundle. One can cook Three Bridges Potato Bakes in an air fryer, oven, or shallow sauté in a pan. The brand has shared all three cooking methods on its website, and it takes seven minutes to get these snacks ready.

Apart from that, Three Bridges has also listed some recipes featuring these bakes on its page. Those who look for a quick and wholesome breakfast can try these potato bakes or tacos and breakfast hash made using these bakes.

