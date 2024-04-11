Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent reveals gender of her second baby

Lala Kent from Vanderpump Rules did a gender reveal on Amazon Live on Tuesday, April 9, where she popped a balloon full of pink confetti, revealing her second baby's gender. Kent already has a 3-year-old daughter, Ocean, whom she welcomed in March 2021. After the announcement, an excited Lala said:

"I am so excited to be a girl mom."

Lala Kent became a familiar reality TV face after she became the main character on Vanderpump Rules in season 6. Kent also has a popular beauty brand called "Give Them Lala" and runs a podcast of the same name.

Her fans awaited the gender reveal of her second baby since she announced her pregnancy on March 4. Apart from the Amazon Live reveal, Lala also uploaded an elaborate gender reveal video on her podcast.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent reveals the gender of her second baby

The Bravo star excitedly screamed, "It's a girl" as she popped the balloon with pink confetti on Amazon Live. She also said, "I don't even care," hinting at not being bothered by the gender of the baby. When she questioned her mother about her feelings, she said that she was thrilled. About being a mom to another girl, Lala said:

"Shout-out to the daughters. I’m gonna have two."

Lala also did an elaborate gender reveal with her friends and family, which was featured on her Give Them Lala podcast in an episode uploaded on YouTube on April 9. The video saw the attendees of her reveal party guess the gender of her baby number two. They then gathered for the reveal, where a friend cut a cake, revealing its pink insides.

Lala Kent posted a snapshot of this on her Instagram as well, which garnered many congratulations and best wishes from her fans around the world. Her pregnancy announcement post, made on March 4, also got the same traction as its caption, "I'm expanding my pod. Cheers to a new addition to my little family," alongside the picture of daughter Ocean near her pregnant belly.

The 33-year-old reality star conceived her second baby through a sperm donor, which was a revelation she made on the Vanderpump Rules March 12 episode while explaining her decision to Lisa Vanderpump. She said:

"I don't want a baby daddy. It's not happening. There's no changing my mind."

Contrary to her second child, Lala had her first kid with her ex-fiancé and producer, Randall Emmett. The two separated seven months after welcoming their child.

Meanwhile, Lala was grateful for not having to share her second baby with a co-parent in a conversation with The Talk hosts. She said:

"I get to wake up on Christmas morning with this baby. I don’t have to share it on its birthday. … I know it sounds selfish."

Lala Kent's first child's father, Randall Emmett, was married to You season one actress Ambyr Childers, whom he co-parents two children with. He legally divorced Ambyr in 2017, which was two years after he started dating Lala in 2015.

Randall's two exes remain on good terms as they attend the birthday parties of each other's children. Ambyr even congratulated Lala in the comments of her baby reveal post.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 11 come out on Tuesdays, on Bravo, at 8 p.m. ET. The episodes can also be streamed on Peacock starting the next day of their Bravo release.