"Waiting for this woman to disappear from our screens": Bobbi Althoff trolled over cringe Wiz Khalifa interview

Popular podcaster Bobbi Althoff has made her way into the headlines after a short clip of hers from an interview with Wiz Khalifa went viral. In the viral video, the two can be seen arguing with one another when the rapper says how his life revolves around his son. As Khalifa exclaimed, “I work for him,” the statement left Althoff confused, which caused an argument.

Bobbi Althoff then asked in a bewildered tone:

“You work for him? What’s his job?”

However, Wiz Khalifa then clarified and stated how he meant that his kid inspired him to work every day, and he did not mean “working for him” literally. He said:

“My son inspires me to work hard every day. He’s the reason that I work.”

Bobbi Althoff then stated how there was a “better way to say it.”

As the clip took over the internet, many on social media were left amused by the clip, where the host was seemingly confused by Wiz Khalifa’s answer. One social media user also reacted and said:

Social media users share hilarious responses as Althoff gets bewildered after Khalifa's responses. (Image via X)

Social media users react to Bobbi Althoff’s video where she was left perplexed by Wiz Khalifa’s comments

The episode of The Really Good Podcast featuring Wiz Khalifa is set to air on February 20, 2024, and the fans are now too eager to watch the whole interview after the hilarious clip took over the internet by storm.

As an X user, @DailyLoud, uploaded the video on the platform, which led to netizens expressing their take on the same.

Social media users share hilarious responses as Althoff gets bewildered after Khalifa's responses: Reactions and details explored as clip goes viral (Image via @DailyLoud/ X)

While many continue to troll Bobbi Althoff, the host has kept mum on the matter. However, social media users cannot stop talking about the confusion that caused the argument on Bobbi’s podcast.

Despite the trolling, Bobbi Althoff's podcast, The Really Good Podcast, is extremely popular as it has millions of people who view it. The host has interviewed many celebrities, like Bobby Flay, Rainn Wilson, Michael Cera, and even Jessica Alba.

Wiz Khalifa is all set for his tour in the coming month, as he will be traveling all across the US to various cities like Las Vegas, Denver, Tucson, etc. The artist also released the official music video for Hash Hole just a few days ago, which has taken over the internet by storm.