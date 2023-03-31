Was Ice Spice's chain stolen? Viral TikTok video debunked as Internet reacts with hilarious memes

A video was making rounds of TikTok on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, that showed a person holding rapper Ice Spice's "Queen" necklace. The viral video showed a man claiming to have got hold of Spice's famous necklace.

However, it was found that the man had made the video to gain internet clout and that the necklace he had was fake. There have been no confirmed reports of Ice Spice's necklace being stolen.

In the viral video, a hooded man is seen talking to the camera while holding a chain on his fingertips. While there are several others present in the video, the hooded man is the only one speaking. The man mocks Spice's rhyme pattern before the clip ends.

In the video, the man says:

"Ayo, listen, we got Ice Spice chain. Stop playing with me. Pull up. Y'all know where we at."

His comments seem to be a dig at Ice Spice's trademark rhythm and the verses on Boys a Liar Pt. 2, her track with PinkPantheress.

creedmakinnoise. @myculturenoisey Dawg they robbed Ice Spice for her chain. We can’t let this go unnoticed. Dawg they robbed Ice Spice for her chain. We can’t let this go unnoticed. https://t.co/evJKDEhETv

The lyrics to her most recent track go:

“He say that I’m good enough, grabbin’ my duh-duh-duh/ Thinkin’ ’bout sh*t that I shouldn’t’ve. So I tell him there’s one of me, he makin’ fun of me/ His girl is a bum to me.”

While Ice Spice hasn't offered any response to the chain's swiping allegations yet, her fans have taken to social media to condemn the user for his clout-chasing actions.

Netizens are showing concern for Ice Spice after a hooded man claims to have swiped her necklace

Several fans reacted with concern for the musician and raged against the hooded man claiming to have swiped Spice's necklace. However, it was found that the whole incident was merely a TikTok user looking for internet clout by making the video.

It has been confirmed that the necklace in the video is not Ice Spice's signature piece. It is a blinged-out, exaggerated version of her face which she wears everywhere. Fans have allegedly urged others not to believe everything they come across on the internet.

The rapper's fans were mainly making memes about how they'd pull up to the chain snatchers and get it back for the "icy" musician. Some were confused as to why it was such a thing at all. Others discussed how the chain didn't look exactly the same as her Queen necklace and noted that it looked fake.

clarence’s_burner @clarence_peah @myculturenoisey Me getting ready to go get my baby her chain back @myculturenoisey Me getting ready to go get my baby her chain back https://t.co/56MfCezWFg

Antonio Reid Jr @AntonioReidJr So you’re tough because you snatched Ice Spice’s chain? Or are you cool now? Does it make you gangsta? Trying to figure out what bragging about it on camera does for you exactly. So you’re tough because you snatched Ice Spice’s chain? Or are you cool now? Does it make you gangsta? Trying to figure out what bragging about it on camera does for you exactly.

A💊 @Koyomitale "Ice spice got her chain snatched"



Me after hearing that information: "Ice spice got her chain snatched"Me after hearing that information: https://t.co/onU5GDn8Xl

💗 🥂🎉 @BigMela_ Literally been sleep all dayyyy IM UP NOEWWWW ready to go pull up on sage for ice spice chain Literally been sleep all dayyyy IM UP NOEWWWW ready to go pull up on sage for ice spice chain

Jay In 88 @Jayin1988 Ice spice got her chain snatched? Why the hell would you do that smfh Ice spice got her chain snatched? Why the hell would you do that smfh

💭 @BamReniece Now why them guys snatched Ice Spice chain.I don’t get what they trying to prove.



Like y’all snatched a chain from a woman, okay go pawn it or whatever, because you have to have done it bc you’re broke. Definitely not to look hard. Now why them guys snatched Ice Spice chain.I don’t get what they trying to prove. Like y’all snatched a chain from a woman, okay go pawn it or whatever, because you have to have done it bc you’re broke. Definitely not to look hard.

hypetunnel @hypetunnel So IDIOTS really posted a video, showing they are punks for robbing a woman, I'm sure Ice Spice had that chain insured, and they glorifying broke boy behavior smh such a shame a video and phone makes ppl think showing off their thirst and dust is cute So IDIOTS really posted a video, showing they are punks for robbing a woman, I'm sure Ice Spice had that chain insured, and they glorifying broke boy behavior smh such a shame a video and phone makes ppl think showing off their thirst and dust is cute

Slytherin’s Finest @rrl1500 I know damn well they didn’t really take Ice Spice chain right?? That’s gotta be fake news I know damn well they didn’t really take Ice Spice chain right?? That’s gotta be fake news

Ebony Graves @EbonyGr89785174 Saying you snatched ice spice chain is crazy that person did that because she a female,young and popular

You wouldn’t say you snatched lil baby chain you wouldn’t say you snatched da baby chain you wouldn’t say you snatched lil Boosie chain it is giving fake

For clout. Saying you snatched ice spice chain is crazy that person did that because she a female,young and popular You wouldn’t say you snatched lil baby chain you wouldn’t say you snatched da baby chain you wouldn’t say you snatched lil Boosie chain it is giving fake For clout.

Over the course of fans making jokes, some showed concern for how this was all a clout-chasing moment. They believe that TikTok should be banned due to its nuisances and the constant need for drama to be on the application.

Ice Spice is a "breakout star" from New York City

Born as Isis Naija Gaston, the American rapper celebrated her birthday on January 1, 2000. She entered the music industry in 2021 after she reportedly met record producers at RiotUSA. At the time, she was studying at the State University of New York at Purchase.

PinkPantheress Updates ☆ @updatespinkp 📸 | PinkPantheress and Ice Spice presenting Song of the Year award at iHeart Radio Music Awards 📸 | PinkPantheress and Ice Spice presenting Song of the Year award at iHeart Radio Music Awards https://t.co/il7bToCLIe

Ice Spice started getting noticed in late 2022 which is when she made her name. The release of her single Munch (Feelin U) was her first hit song. She dropped Bikini Bottom and In Ha Mood in 2023, before her debut extended play Like..? in January 2023.

Spice reached her first US Billboard Hot 100 chart success with the Lil Tjay collaboration Gangsta Boo, earlier this year. Her remix single, Boy's a Liar Pt.2 with PinkPantheress reached the top three in the chart.

Her significant rise in the music industry had her named a "breakout star" by Time magazine.

