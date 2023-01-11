Was Nikki Reed in Vampire Diaries? Age and more explored as actress is set to welcome her second child with Ian Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are ready to welcome another child. Somerhalder is well known for his appearance as Damon Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries. Nikki Reed, however, has not been a part of the show.

Somerhalder disclosed the news on Instagram with a picture where Reed was seen holding her baby bump and wearing a red outfit. The post was captioned:

“All I’ve ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!! Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!!”

Reed also shared the news on her Instagram account, posting the same picture and writing that she has been waiting for this moment for a long time and that it is the best gift she has ever received. She continued:

“As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world. Thank you so much for honoring that, and for sending positivity and kindness and LOVE. Some things are too good not to share.”

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are also the parents of another daughter, Bodhi, born in July 2017.

Nikki Reed is also a part of the entertainment industry

Nikki Reed started her acting career with the 2013 teen drama film, Thirteen. The film was a box office success and gained recognition for being written in six days by Reed and Catherine Hardwicke.

Nikki Reed is mostly known for her appearance in Twilight films (Image via Weiss Eubanks/Getty Images)

She appeared in three more films in 2005 and grabbed the lead role in the 2006 film, Mini’s First Time. She then gained recognition for portraying Rosalie Hale in all five installments of the Twilight franchise. All five films were successful at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews.

Reed portrayed Sadie Campbell in six episodes of the Fox teen drama series, The O.C. She appeared as Betsy Ross in 15 episodes of the famous supernatural drama series, Sleepy Hollow. The show aired for four seasons with 62 episodes from September 16, 2013 to March 31, 2017.

The 34-year-old has also appeared in films like Cherry Crush, Familiar Strangers, Last Day of Summer, Catch .44, Empire State, Pawn, Enter the Dangerous Mind, Balls Out, In Your Eyes, Murder of a Cat, About Scout, Jack Goes Home, and A Sunday Horse.

Reed has been featured in shows like Justice, Dollface, and V-Wars and in music videos by artists like Sabrina, Lady Gaga, The Black Eyed Peas, and more.

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed’s relationship timeline

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed began dating in 2014. They got engaged the following year and Reed was spotted showing off the ring during the Unstopables home fragrance collection launch in New York City.

Reed stated that the ring is gorgeous and she feels lucky for many reasons. However, she did not disclose anything about what exactly happened during the proposal. She stated:

“Love is love, and people see it, and they feel it, and everyone’s really attracted to that idea. As much as we want to expose as much of that as we can, we also just really want to keep some things for us and our family. You don’t have the opportunity to do that very much with what we do for a living, so we’re going to do our best.”

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed tied the knot in April 2015 at Topanga Canyon and welcomed their first child in July 2017.

Poll : 0 votes