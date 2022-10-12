WATCH: Baldwinsville School District superintendent Jason Thomson arrested for DUI after crowd surfing video goes viral online

Baldwinsville School Superintendent Jason D. Thomson was arrested for driving under the influence on Friday night, just after he was caught crowd surfing at a high school football game. On Tuesday, October 11, four days after he was charged with driving under the influence, Thomson was placed on paid administrative leave by the school board.

In a video that has since gone viral on the internet, the Baldwinsville superintendent was seen crowd surfing in the student section at a Baker High School homecoming football game, prior to getting arrested for drunk driving. He can be seen surfing through the crowd with his arms outstretched as he is passed from one cheering student to the other.

Baldwinsville Police Chief Michael Lefancheck said that Jason D. Thomson was stopped on school grounds.

The video has garnered mixed reactions online, with people calling him 'cool' for his antics, while others think he should be fired for his unruly behavior. YouTube user MrForte wrote:

"This is the coolest superintendent ever! If only every school in the nation would have someone like him relating to his students... You wouldn't have so many students with mental health issues."

Others have called the Baldwinsville superintendent a role model. User Extrom 47 wrote:

"As a hannibal student i can confirm that we wish our superintendant was like that."

On the contrary, people have pointed out his irresponsible actions while deeming him unsuitable for the position of a school superintendent. YouTube user Fight Club commented:

"Pathetic. An embarrassment to the district and needs to be suspended without pay immediately-and fired pending validity of BAC. What atrocious behavior for these students to witness."

Jennifer Patruno, president of the school board, had previously stated that the district had taken the matter seriously and was considering the appropriate course of action. A board meeting was held on Monday night, October 10, to discuss further actions.

Parents are divided in their opinions regarding Baldwinsville School Superintendent Jason Thomson's actions

A high school football game took a wild turn on Friday, October 7, when the school district superintendent got drunk and surfed through the crowds in the stands. He was later arrested for driving under the influence. Baldwinsville Police Chief Michael Lefancheck said that Jason Thomson was caught driving without a front license plate and making a turn without signaling.

Lefancheck confirmed that Thomson's blood alcohol content was greater than 0.08 percent, which was about twice the legal limit. Students allegedly reported to the staff present at the game that he smelled of alcohol while he was crowd surfing, even though alcohol was not being served at the high school game.

Baldwinsville School District described the incident as a "personal matter" in a statement sent to the parents, and following a school board meeting, Jason Thomson was placed on administrative leave.

Parents and guardians have since reacted to the superintendent's actions, both mildly and severely. While some believe in giving Thomson a second chance, others are demanding a resignation. Loren Sholette, whose grandchildren are in the district, said he was embarrassed and wanted Thomson to resign. According to Syracuse, Sholette said:

"He admitted to drinking alcohol, and he can’t be a leader with this hanging over his head."

However, Ian and Lillian Abbott-Hook, parents of a second-grader, believe in giving Thomson another opportunity. Ian Abbott-Hook said:

"It’s easy to have a knee-jerk reaction. Maybe he can get help, and the district could keep him."

Krystal Ripa, another parent, shares Ian and Lillian's opinions and believes that their decision will set an example for the children. In a Facebook post, Ripa said:

"I implore it you all to think hard about these next days and steps ahead of us. At this moment, we have an opportunity to show our children how we react/treat to these situations. While Mr. Thomson’s actions were far less than desirable, they are human. "

They further wrote,

"Every statistic on the matter shows that many households struggle with alcohol/drug addiction or related egregious mishaps: probably even among some reading or hearing this email. Our students may see Mr. Thomson’s actions similar to their loved ones and odds are, our children may struggle from these same things in the future, too. What are we showing them if immediately we throw the book at him?"

In Thomson's absence, Joseph DeBarbieri will serve as acting Baldwinsville School District Superintendent.

