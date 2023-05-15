"Wé Ani was ROBBED!!": American Idol fans outraged after Wé Ani fails to make it to the season 21 finale

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented the Top 5 finalists competing in the Disney Night round of the competition. They performed to some of the iconic numbers from various Disney movies. While some managed to impress viewers, while others failed to earn enough votes to make the finals.

On this week's episode of American Idol, Wé Ani failed to make it to the Top 3 going into the finale. Fans were outraged with the results and thronged Twitter to express their disappoitment with their fan-favorite not making it. One tweeted:

The hit ABC series has been extremely popular amongst the audience over the two decades that it has been on air. The show has seen many contestants making their name and future by debuting on stage, and garnered a massive fanbase.

Season 21 of the competition was no different as it saw many aspiring contestants perform in front of the legendary judge trio - pop princess Katy Perry, Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie and country superstar Luke Bryan.

Fans disappointed with Wé Ani not making the American Idol Top 3

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with Wé Ani not making it to the finale of the competition. Check out what they have to say.

Mel ✨ @melbrown00

#AmericanIdol That was the finale. I surely won’t be tuning in to watch a generic country artist win AGAIN. Highly disappointed and definitely not surprised. That was the finale. I surely won’t be tuning in to watch a generic country artist win AGAIN. Highly disappointed and definitely not surprised.#AmericanIdol

futurenurseky💗🩺 @111kysdiary 🙁 #AmericanIdol Wé Ani being voted off just ruined my night Wé Ani being voted off just ruined my night😭🙁 #AmericanIdol

Fans continued to express their shock with the contestant's elimination. Check it out.

Brady Seiders 🇺🇸 🙏 @BradySeiders #CountryIdol We Ani was the best vocalist by far this season. Dynamic, versatile, highly skilled, super star. She has it all. The voters don't appreciate greatness when they see and hear it. They just want what can fit easiest in the cookie cutter "country" box. #AmericanIdol We Ani was the best vocalist by far this season. Dynamic, versatile, highly skilled, super star. She has it all. The voters don't appreciate greatness when they see and hear it. They just want what can fit easiest in the cookie cutter "country" box. #AmericanIdol #CountryIdol

SUPAFRESHJZADAI @jzadai1 im needing a Steve Harvey to happen because there is no way We Ani lost #AmericanIdol im needing a Steve Harvey to happen because there is no way We Ani lost #AmericanIdol https://t.co/YmTV80PZJN

Lynk @Lynk777 I’m happy about Megan getting in the top 3, but We Ani not being in The finale is ridiculous. She is one of their best vocalists in years. #AmericanIdol I’m happy about Megan getting in the top 3, but We Ani not being in The finale is ridiculous. She is one of their best vocalists in years. #AmericanIdol

john smithneil @JSmithneil yep i predicted this garbage.. always two country people at end #americanidol we ani got robbed yep i predicted this garbage.. always two country people at end #americanidol we ani got robbed

The Top 3 are crowned on American Idol season 21

Tonight's episode of American Idol saw the Top 5 contestants getting ready to deliver one of their best performances. They headed to Disneyland and spent a fun time on rides and games, while also practicing their hardest for their upcoming performances. The magic was quite apparent as the singers gave iconic renditions. While some impressed viewers, others failed to do so.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Disney Night, reads:

"Celebrate the magic of Disney as the Top 5 perform Disney classics LIVE and America votes for the Top 3. Sofia Carson mentors the contestants at Disneyland Resort and Halle Bailey performs."

The American Idol episode began with the judges entering the stage and Katy Perry stealing the limelight for the night. She was dressed up as Elastigirl from The Incredibles and wowed the audience with her outfit. Throughout the night, the judges proceeded to witness iconic acts from the Top 5, while also providing feedback on their performances.

The Top 5 finalists - Zachariah Smith, Colin Stough, Wé Ani, Megan Danielle and William Tongi performed to iconic Disney movie numbers. To help them nail their performance was guest mentor - American actress and singer Sofia Carson. She helped them with multiple aspects of their songs - including stage presence and managing their vocals.

This week's American Idol episode also saw egendary artists as guest performers. Sara Bareilles opened the show with her rendition of When You Wish Upon a Star. Halle Bailey also took to the stage with her performance of Part of your World from The Little Mermaid.

By the end of the episode, the top 3 contestants were decided based on viewers' votes. Colin Stough was the first singer to advance to the finale, followed by Megan Danielle and William Tongi. Wé Ani and Zachariah Smith were eliminated from the competition and failed to make the finale cut.

Check out the Top 3 on American Idol and their song selections tonight:

Megan Danielle - Carried Me With You from Onward and You Can't Stop the Girl by Bebe Rexha from Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Colin Stough - Nobody Knows by The Lumineers, from Pete's Dragon and Real Gone from Cars Iam Tongi - Lava from Lava and Father and Son by Cat Stevens from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Season 21 of American Idol has seen a lot of talent this year. With the season finale only a week away, the Top 3 contestants will have to prove their mettle to prove themselves worthy of the coveted title. Viewers will have to wait and see who makes it all the way to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to a never seen before episode on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

