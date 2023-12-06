"We love an unbothered king": Fans praise NCT's Jaemin following alleged response to the criticism directed towards his speech at the 2023 MMAs

On Tuesday, December 5, NCT's Jaemin took to his Bubble to share a message with his fans. Following the 2023 Melon Music Awards that was held recently, the idol received criticism for his alleged unprofessional acceptance speech when NCT DREAM won the Record of the Year. Toward the end of his speech, the idol exclaimed the word "Aigoo" to his fans, and the audience, too, said it back to the idol.

The word, "Aigoo", often means "Oh My" which is used when someone is acting cutely. The tradition of saying the word "Aigoo" back and forth has grown to be an inside joke between NCT DREAM and its fandom. After receiving the award, Jaemin exclaimed the inside joke to showcase his gratitude and love towards his fans.

Expand Tweet

Regardless of the criticism he received for the same, the idol said in his Bubble message that he wasn't bothered by the criticism and that he would continue to do it since he and the fans liked it.

Fans praise NCT's Jaemin for his unfazed response to the criticism he received for his speech at the 2023 Melon Music Awards

The seven-piece K-pop group, NCT DREAM, bagged several honorable awards at the 2023 Melon Music Awards, leaving both the fans and members emotional. Record of the Year, regarded as a Daesang (Grand Prize), was among the honors they won that evening. When the members went on stage to receive the group's trophy, they took turns to roll out their acceptance speeches.

During Jaemin's turn, the idol started by thanking his fans and fellow members and wrapped up his speech by promising more exciting content from the group. As a finishing touch, the idol rolled out the ongoing tradition between NCT DREAM and its fans, where they keep saying the word "Aigoo" back and forth. This not only showcases their love for each other while acting cutely, but it also stands as an inside joke.

Expand Tweet

While the members have screamed the word during their concerts many times before, this was the first time it took place in an award show but fans responded with the same enthusiasm regardless. However, both the artists in the audience and netizens were confused and thrown off by the sudden "aigoo".

Though many fans talked about the incident adoringly, Jaemin was eventually attacked with criticism for his unprofessionalism at an award show and some also stated that he was supposedly too old to be acting cute. While many fans came to his defense and stated that it was an inside joke that showcased the comfortable and deep relationship the NCT DREAM members share with their fans, Jaemin himself stepped forward to explain his stance on the situation.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In his recent Bubble message released on December 5, the idol stated that he saw the reactions to his 'Aigoo' at the 2023 Melon Music Awards and communicated that he wasn't bothered by the criticism. He also added that he'll continue to say 'Aigoo' since it's a shared practice between NCTzens and the DREAM members.

"No But I looked up the reactions and stuff, of out NCTzens at the MMAs, and 'Aigoo', am I the only who's used to this. NCTzens made a video and included it heheh. Our NCTzens also followed along without knowing, righ? It's fine as long we like it (laughing text). I should continue doing it kyahahahaha. Why? Because our NCTzens are cuteee."

Fans absolutely loved the alleged response he gave to the criticism his speech faced. Given that his response was also done in a cute manner, fans praised the idol all the more for unforgivable being himself.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Following his response, the ongoing debate between NCTzens and netizens about Jaemin's speech has been settled down.