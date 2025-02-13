"We’re going to live to see it boys" — Internet reacts to Rockstar Games officially joining Discord and creating a GTA 6 channel

The gaming world went into a frenzy as Rockstar Games, the legendary developer behind Grand Theft Auto (GTA), officially joined Discord and launched a dedicated channel for GTA 6.

On February 12, 2025, Rockstar Games, the American video game publisher, officially partnered with Discord, an instant messaging and VoIP social platform, to create a dedicated GTA 6 channel titled "grand-theft-auto-vi."

This unexpected move has greatly increased anticipation for the highly awaited sequel, sparking widespread discussions and speculation among fans worldwide. Many users on X expressed their excitement, with some highlighting the significance of the moment.

"We're going to live to see it boys," one commented.

Many users on X expressed eagerness to see what content would be shared in the new channel. Some compared the announcement to a dream come true for GTA fans.

"OMG, finally! 🎉 It's like the heavens opened up for GTA fans! Can't wait to see what they drop in that channel! 🚗💨," a user on X commented.

"Rockstar making moves! The GTA 6 hype train just went full speed. 🚀 Can't wait to see what they drop next!" one more wrote.

"Rockstar moving like a heist crew slow, calculated, and about to drop something massive," a third commented.

Meanwhile, some fans on X expressed their impatience, urging Rockstar to launch the game without further delays. Others criticized the extended development period.

"Just release the game 😭," a netizen commented.

"@RockstarGames it shouldn't take all these years to create a damn game like come on man," another wrote.

"GTA 6 hype is getting real! Can't wait for more!" a third user commented.

As of now, neither Rockstar Games nor Discord have responded to the online reactions.

Rockstar Games makes waves with the official GTA 6 channel on Discord

On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Rockstar Games announced the launch of its official Discord channel via the fan site @GTASeries on X. The tweet stated that the channel was live and included a link for users to join. It was captioned —

"Rockstar Games is now on Discord!" a fan account GTA Series Videos wrote.

According to Rockstar Intel, within 30 minutes, the channel gained over 12,000 members worldwide, and the number continues to rise. As of February 13, 2025, the channel has amassed 127,283 members, with at least 25,000 active at any given time.

Joining the channel is simple. To be granted access, users need to visit "discord.com/invite/rockstargames" and provide basic details such as name, date of birth, and age.

Additionally, the Server Guide channel describes the server as a central hub for the latest news and updates from Rockstar. It also encourages fans to participate in discussions about their favorite Rockstar titles and engage in fan-led community servers.

The front page of the channel (Image via Discord)

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) franchise, one of the most beloved in gaming history, was first launched on November 28, 1997, with the release of the original GTA for MS-DOS and Windows, and later expanding to PlayStation.

GTA 6 is officially expected to be released in 2025 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, although Rockstar Games has not yet confirmed a specific date. Based on industry trends and previous Rockstar releases, many speculate that the launch could occur in the first half of 2025.

