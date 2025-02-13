"Either a delay is coming or GTA 6 in November?!": Grand Theft Auto fans raise eyebrows on Borderlands 4 release date

PlayStation held its State of Play event on February 12, 2025, and while Grand Theft Auto fans expected news regarding GTA 6, that, unfortunately, did not happen. However, an interesting news regarding an upcoming title under Take-Two Interactive's belt, Borderlands 4, was revealed, which was its release date of September 23, 2025.

This puts it in Fall season, during which Grand Theft Auto 6 is also scheduled to release. Given that the latter comes under Take-Two as well, fans have been discussing how this might impact or signal toward GTA 6's possible release date. For instance, X user @LegacyKillaHD wondered if this could mean a delay or the title releasing in November 2025.

"So either a delay is coming or GTA 6 in November?!"

Noted that while the post above states Take-Two's most recent earnings call suggested Grand Theft Auto 6 would release before Borderlands 4, that is not the case. Although Borderlands 4 is mentioned after Grand Theft Auto 6 in the list of upcoming titles in the earnings call documents, there is no mention of which would release first.

The documents had only put Borderlands 4's launch during Calendar Year 2025/before the year's end, and Rockstar's next title for fall 2025. This is also what @fabregaspastore stated in response.

Nevertheless, now that we know that the former is also going to come out during fall, it seems Take-Two might want to space them out a bit to prevent any probable impact of one over the other in terms of sales and general attention.

Popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber, Gtamen (@Gtamen on X) stated that October and November now seem like the two possible GTA 6 release months.

YouTuber opines on Grand Theft Auto 6's possible release months (Image via X/@Gtamen)

The YouTuber further suggested it would make sense business-wise to release Borderlands 4 first, give it some time to breathe, and then have Grand Theft Auto 6 come out.

Some agree with this, but there are those who feel that Grand Theft Auto 6 might be delayed.

Fans speculate what Borderlands 4's September 2025 release date might mean for GTA 6 (Images via X)

Apart from Borderlands 4 and Grand Theft Auto 6, another major Take-Two title coming this year is the latest installment in the Mafia franchise — Mafia: The Old Country — set to release in the Summer.

Rockstar Games surprises fans with new official Discord server with a GTA 6 channel

Rockstar Games' official Discord server (Image via Discord || Rockstar Games)

While fans were expecting news or updates related to Grand Theft Auto 6 at PlayStation's State of Play event, Rockstar Games GTA 6 channel went officially live on Discord instead.

The official server dropped out of nowhere, taking fans by surprise, and has managed to garner thousands of members. Rockstar is yet to talk about it officially as of this writing, and notable members of the Grand Theft Auto community were the ones to reveal it online.

