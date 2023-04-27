The famous and long-going joke between ARMYs and BTS' SUGA includes fans consistently commenting "Yoongi Marry Me." While it was something that was passed around in a funny manner for the longest time, people believe that it has come to a point where the joke has not only stopped being funny but has also offended the BTS members.

As soon as fans noticed this, they started to consciously avoid commenting the phrase on the BTS members' live streams and also started to report all the tweets that said the same. What was once an iconic phrase slowly started to die with fans' efforts to do so. Though people expected BTS' SUGA to share the same repulsive mindset with the phrase, they recently found out that it wasn't the case.

In his interview with Apple Music, SUGA revealed that his favorite and most memorable nickname given by ARMYs is "Yoongi Marry Me."

Fans' mission to boycott "Yoongi Marry Me" fails after learning BTS' SUGA's stance with the phrase

The joke started a few years ago when ARMYs would comment "Yoongi Marry Me" on live broadcasts or carry name boards that read the same. Fans and the BTS members used to enjoy the joke since they used it at the most random times, even when BTS' SUGA wasn't present at that point.

However, like every other joke, it lost relevance, and people started to see it as quite an offensive phrase. Since fans started to comment it even during other members' live broadcasts and would flood the comment section with the same, ARMYs noticed that it was starting to annoy the members when they could read nothing else from the other fans.

It particularly hit fans when BTS' V, during his latest live broadcast, said that he sees nothing other than the same set of comments in every live stream. Looking visibly annoyed, V stated that fans should start asking more fun questions that aren't repetitive or monotonous. BTS' RM and Jungkook also shared how they've avoided looking at the comments since it's not only too predictable but also fruitless since there's nothing new.

Ever since the same, fans have been on a mission to boycott all the "Yoongi Marry Me" comments and tweets. Most tweets have been reported, and their conscious efforts have worked to an extent not many of the phrases were seen around. While many fans were happy with the reduction and the slow decline of these comments on the internet, BTS' SUGA revealing his stance with the comment has further confused fans.

During his solo interview with Apple Music, the idol was put through a series of questions. One of which was to reveal his favorite or most memorable nickname given by ARMYs. SUGA replied:

"It's not really a nickname, but so many people like to say 'Yoongi Marry Me.' I could see it everywhere, so that was very memorable."

Additionally, for his Agust D tour, BTS' SUGA carried a guitar with him that had the signature and a few words of support from each of the BTS members. While all the members' comments were about him and them wishing him good luck on his tour, BTS' Jungkook jokingly wrote "Yoongi Marry Me," reiving the joke.

Though people understand that some of the members might enjoy the joke here and there, they also realize that it might sometimes get overboard and annoy the members.

