“We really believe that seven of us in BTS will always be together:" Suga melts hearts with his answers in his recent interview with VOGUE Japan

BTS member Suga has once again achieved yet another remarkable feat, making history by becoming the first male solo artist to grace the cover of VOGUE Japan. VOGUE Japan seized the opportunity to interview Suga during the Japan leg of his first solo tour, held from June 2-4, 2023, and gain insights into his recent endeavors, especially since the members of BTS have chosen to focus more on their individual careers.

During the interview, Suga shared a heartfelt response in response to a question, expressing his strong belief in the enduring bond among all BTS members. He reassured fans saying that they will remain together forever, cherishing one another. The said question that melted everyone’s hearts was:

"You often say that you imagine a future where the seven members of BTS will be together forever."

: We really believe that the seven of us in BTS will always be together, and I believe there are clear things we can do in each of our respective areas.

To this, the Agust D artist's direct answer was:

“We really believe that the seven of us in BTS will always be together, and I believe there are clear things we can do in each of our respective areas. Each one of us has their own unique sphere, and there’s a mutual respect there. I think having that respect is the most important thing.”

This touching statement reverberated deeply within the hearts of fans all around the world, evoking a wave of overwhelming emotions as it felt like a promise of BTS's everlasting presence.

"CRYING ITS SEVEN FOREVER": Fans gush online at Suga's Vogue Japan interview answers

Min Yoongi, aka BTS' Suga, was invited by VOGUE Japan for a photoshoot and Q&A session recently. The artist, renowned for his multifaceted talents as a K-pop idol, musician, producer, and lyricist, was chosen as the representative icon for VOGUE Japan's August 2023 issue. Embracing the theme of "INNER BEAUTY," Suga's inclusion as the solo cover star was a natural choice, given his exceptional abilities and diverse skill set.

In the very same interview, Min Yoongi's answer to a question about all the BTS members staying together forever embedded a sense of reassurance among fans, who couldn’t stop bawling and gushing at the love all the members share amongst them. Many netizens took to Twitter to presented some of their thoughts about Suga's interview:

“I’m always writing songs,” says Suga while talking about the influence of music in his life

Suga opened the interview with a heartwarming personal hand-written note about his music, saying:

“At first I thought it was fate. Then, when I was writing songs and working, I thought of it as a kind of frenemy. Now I’ve come to think of writing music as family – something that I will spend eternity with.”

This dialog very aptly captured the impact of music on Suga's life, revealing the deep-rooted connection he shares with this art form. As the main lyricist of the hit K-pop group, alongside leader RM, Suga's mastery of words is widely recognized. Throughout the interview, the artist did not hesitate to highlight the transformative influence music has had on his entire being.

The artist also mentioned that June 13, 2023, marked exactly a full decade since the group's debut as BTS. When asked about the feeling that defined these 10 years for him, the 30-year-old responded with gratitude.

He explained that he had been working as an artist and making music even before his debut, but at that time, he was one of those nameless artists whose music went unheard. However, now he has had the opportunity to meet his fans and witness many people listening to his music, which he always remains grateful for. When asked about his fans, the rapper stated:

"I enjoy making music and performing on stage, but I’m only able to do that because of my fans. There is no point in standing alone on a big stage. Half of everything I’m able to do is possible because of ARMY."

When asked about what he would like to convey to his juniors or those who look up to him, the rapper replied that he wanted to reassure them that everything would be fine. He acknowledged that there would be times when they would feel their worst, as he himself had experienced such moments. However, he suggested that looking back on those times, those times would become memories and sources of learning. He emphasized that in the end, everything always works out.

Other than all the heartwarming stuff, VOGUE Japan and Min Yoongi discussed about his recent album D-DAY, his first solo tour, what his routine is, his personality, and much more.

