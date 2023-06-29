"We cannot say anything": T.O.P's reps respond as Dispatch uncovers Lee Jung-jae's part in recruiting him for Squid Game 2

BIGBANG’s T.O.P’s casting in Squid Game 2 has ruffled many feathers, with fans unsure if he truly deserves a spot in the most-anticipated sequel to one of the biggest TV shows. For those unversed, on June 29, Netflix officially announced the final lineup of actors for the much-anticipated drama, with a bunch of new and talented actors joining the old castmates.

While most fans are happy with the choice, BIGBANG's T.O.P's casting has raised eyebrows as it was an unexpected piece of news. Korean media outlet Dispatch conducted detailed research wherein they discovered actor Lee Jung-jae’s part in recruiting him for Squid Game 2. It is a well-known fact that Lee Jung-jae and T.O.P are good friends, and Dispatch reported that Lee Jung-jae is helping “save” T.O.P by casting him in Squid Game 2.

In response to Dispatch’s reports, T.O.P’s representatives revealed to the media, "We cannot say anything other than the official statement from Netflix."

Squid Game 2’s casting is under the scanner as Dispatch reveals Lee Jung-jae’s involvement in T.O.P’s casting

It is no secret that Lee Jung-jae, the main star of Squid Game, is close friends with BIGBANG’s T.O.P, and if Dispatch’s reports are to be believed, the star campaigned heavily to have the K-pop star onboard with Squid Game 2. Dispatch revealed that Lee Jung-jae and T.O.P share common hobbies like their collective love for art, art galleries, and drinking wine.

Lee Jung-jae and his long-time partner Im Se-ryung, whom he has been dating for almost a decade now, would meet up at T.O.P’s apartment for dates. Dispatch revealed that Lee Jung-jae is returning the favor and helping “save” T.O.P by casting him in Squid Game 2. He apparently tried to hire him for his past acting projects but couldn’t control the casting process.

Lee Jung-jae, however, was in a position of power this time to help T.O.P, as he had already been guaranteed $1 million per episode for the 13 episodes of the series. Netflix is said to have accommodated his demands, as he was the shining star of the first installment, which catapulted the K-drama to global success, raking in over $900 million in series-related revenue.

Dispatch pointed out Netflix’s double standards. In recent times, the streaming giant has fired Yoo Ah-in from Hellbound for the recreational use of drugs (marijuana and propofol), and more recently, Kim Sae-ron’s scenes were edited out of Bloodhounds following her drinking and driving controversy.

However, they had no qualms about hiring BIGBANG’s T.O.P, who has been charged with smoking marijuana in the past and had previously hinted that he would be quitting the entertainment industry. He has been absent from the entertainment industry for a couple of years now, and his last acting job was in 2015 with the K-drama The Secret Message and in 2016 with the film BIGBANG Made: The Movie.

Since then, T.O.P has been on hiatus, having fulfilled his mandatory military service and avoiding the entertainment industry as he was charged with a 2-year probation sentence for illegal drug use.

Squid Game 2 is T.O.P’s big return to the Korean entertainment scene, and despite his representatives’ cryptic statement, Netflix hasn’t released an official statement yet.

Lee Jung-jae’s agency denies his involvement in T.O.P’s casting for Squid Game 2

Soon after Dispatch’s exclusive report, Lee Jung-jae's agency refuted the rumors that he was personally involved in T.O.P’s casting for Squid Game 2. They revealed that the Netflix hit K-drama's casting was entirely done by the director through a fair and thorough audition process, and no personal favors were granted to anybody.

“Accordingly, we would like to reiterate that it is not true that actor Lee Jung Jae was involved in the casting of “Squid Game 2.”

The second installment will kick off filming in the second half of 2023. Netflix has yet not responded to Dispatch’s claims at the time of writing the article.

