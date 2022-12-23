“We are thankful to ARMY”: BTS thanks fans for topping Oricon’s Year-End Artist rankings for two consecutive years

BTS conveyed a sweet message of gratitude towards ARMYs as they became the first foreign group/artist in history to secure the number-one spot on Oricon’s year-end artist rankings for two consecutive years.

According to Oricon’s update, the continued success of their mega-hit Engish tracks Dynamite, Butter, and Permission to Dance with the strong digital downloads achieved by their album Proof, with three new tracks, Run BTS, Yet to Come, and For Youth, is the most significant contributors to the septet ranking first on Oricon’s year-end rankings yet again.

Bangtan members thanked everyone who loved their music for this amazing honor. They confessed that they were happy to meet fans in the flesh as they were able to hold major concerts this year. The BTS members remarked:

“We were able to receive this award, which is a huge honor, thanks to ARMY [BTS’s fandom] and the many people who love our music. We were truly happy to be able to hold concerts in various places this year and meet ARMY from all over the world. We will try to become an artist that can repay that love through even better music in the future. We’re thankful to ARMY for giving us their unchanging love.”

BTS ARMY congratulates the septet on topping Oricon’s Year-End artist rankings for two years in a row

BTS Charts @btschartdata According to Oricon, @BTS_twt is the best-selling artist by total revenue in 2022, earning 12.52B¥ ($94.57M USD) this year. They are the first foreign artist to top Oricon's Yearly Sales Ranking for two consecutive years!

Oricon is Japan’s official music chart, similar to Billboard for the US, Official charts in the UK, and the Circle and Hanteo charts of South Korea.

The charts compile physical sales, digital downloads, and streaming, among other factors, and are issued daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly and include Japanese and international artists.

In Bangtan’s case, the final rankings were decided by calculating the total sales of an artist’s singles, albums, CDs, and streaming data for this year.

ARMYs took to social media to congratulate the members on their historic achievement of becoming the first foreign artist and the only one so far to rank first in the year-end artist rankings for two consecutive years.

Fans are also in awe of the fact that Bangtan achieved this feat despite being on a break from group activities for most of the year. ARMYs thanked the Japanese fans for supporting Bangtan and said that Japan is truly their second home.

eM ⁷🖤 @tanniesM @charts_k @BTS_twt Not only earning money for korea but japan also like ??? They are the Kings of Asia

Star⁷TAEDECEMBER🐻 @bts07star @charts_k

I am so proud of them

Star⁷TAEDECEMBER🐻 @bts07star @charts_k

I am so proud of them

Japan is really their 2nd home

holahobi⁷INDIGO🖤 @holahobi7 @btschartdata @BTS_twt this is insane considering they didn't do any promotion and literally only released 1 physical album proof with only 3 new songs!!!!! we can always count on Japan and j-armys to do a good job!!! Thank you for showing so much love for bts !!

⁷ @mygbebe @btschartdata @BTS_twt One of the very few artist, especially in the industry that has a wave of trend that makes it easier and easier to make quick bucks without actual passion and love for music, that has an income that matches their quality and work ethic. Earned every penny and so much more.

Last year, BTS became the best-selling artist of the year, according to Japan’s Oricon charts. They became the only foreign artist in history to top the year-end artist rankings.

According to Oricon, their Japanese compilation album BTS, THE BEST, and smash-hit English tracks Dynamite and Butter were the reason for their mammoth success in Japan. Previously, the Proof singers topped Oricon’s year-end album chart with the Japanese compilation album BTS, THE BEST.

BTS marks more spots on Oricon’s year-end charts

Proof ranked atop the Top Album Rankings for 2022, and Jin’s debut single album, The Astronaut, charted on the Top Single Rankings for 2022.

Meanwhile, the members are busy with their solo activities and promotions. Jin has officially begun his military service. RM is promoting his debut solo album Indigo and recently amassed 1 billion streams on Spotify across all credits.

j-hope is nominated for a Bonsang for his debut solo album Jack in the Box and will perform at the 37th Golden Disc Awards in January. SUGA is hosting his own drinking show Suchwita and is prepping to release an album next year.

Jimin is collaborating with BIGBANG’s Taeyang on the latter’s album and might be next in line to release his solo work. V filmed for Seo Jin’s in Mexico and will be releasing his photo folio ‘Veautiful Days’ in February globally. Finally, Jung Kook is also prepping to release his solo work next year.

