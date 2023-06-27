“We are unable to meet our burden of proof”: Video shows Carlisha Hood embracing family after prosecutors drop murder charges 

Murder charges against Chicago woman Carlisha Hood and her 14-year-old son have been dropped nearly a week after the mother-son duo were arrested over the fatal shooting of a man at a restaurant in Maxwell Street Express on South Halsted Street.

Carlisha Hood and her 14-year-old son were charged with first-degree murder after authorities alleged that Carlisha instructed the teenage son to fatally shoot the 32-year-old Jeremy Brown at a hot dog stand on June 18. A video that caught the incident showed Brown brutally punching Hood before the teen shot him at the restaurant.

On Monday, June 26, prosecutors said that after reviewing the case against Carlishia Hood and her son and “in light of emerging evidence,” they are moving to dismiss the charges. The Cook County State's Attorney's office, in a statement, said:

"Based upon the facts, evidence, and the law we are unable to meet our burden of proof in the prosecution of these cases."

Carlisha Hood embraces family after prosecutors drop murder charges against the mother-son duo

Charlie De Mar @CharlieDeMar @cbschicago Just now: Carlisha Hood shares an emotional hug with family after she was released from Jail. @cbschicago Just now: Carlisha Hood shares an emotional hug with family after she was released from Jail. https://t.co/i4IX9M3tCS

Shortly after prosecutors dropped the case against Carlisha Hood and her son, a video posted by Chalie De Mar, a reporter for CBS, showed the Chicago mom embracing her family after being released from jail. After Hood was arrested on June 18, she was remanded in custody with a bond of $3 million, while her son was held in Cook County Juvenile custody.

Police said that the shooting occurred following a heated verbal altercation that soon turned physical after Brown was caught on video attacking Hood. On the night of the incident, surveillance footage showed Carlisha Hood entering Maxwell Street Express to get food while her son waited in the car outside. Jeremy Brown was then caught on video entering the restaurant.

A video captured by witnesses at the scene showed Hood embroiled in a verbal altercation with Brown, as a woman identified as his girlfriend was heard in the clip, laughing and encouraging the scuffle. It is unclear what prompted the argument between the two individuals.

Carlishia Hood, 35, and her 14… A Chicago woman and her 14-year-old son are facing murder charges after a physical altercation inside a fast food restaurant turned deadly when the woman allegedly ordered her son to fire shots at a 32-year-old man who physically assaulted her…Carlishia Hood, 35, and her 14… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… A Chicago woman and her 14-year-old son are facing murder charges after a physical altercation inside a fast food restaurant turned deadly when the woman allegedly ordered her son to fire shots at a 32-year-old man who physically assaulted her…Carlishia Hood, 35, and her 14… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/UdcOn3Plu7

Prosecutors said that during the argument, Hood, who has a valid Firearm Owner's ID and is a concealed carry holder, texted her son, signalling him to enter the restaurant with the weapon. Shortly before striking Hood, Brown can be heard saying:

"If you say one more thing, I'm going to knock you out."

As Brown acted on his threat and was seen punching Hood, the 14-year-old opened fire at the restaurant hitting his mother's assailant. The teen then allegedly followed the man, firing more shots

Prosecutors allege Carlisha Hood asked her son to shoot Jeremy Brown's girlfriend

NBC, citing prosecutors, reported that Hood told her son to keep shooting Brown and kill him. Prosecutors also alleged that Hood then turned her attention to Brown’s girlfriend at the restaurant and ordered her son to shoot her, even going so far as trying to grab the gun off him. The son supposedly pushed her off and the two fled the scene before turning themselves in to the police later that night.

Authorities said that Brown sustained three gunshot wounds in the back. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, as per WGN 9.

GNCordova @GNCordova If it weren’t for social media, Carlisha Hood would have absolutely been prosecuted. There are probably hundreds of Carlisha Hoods sitting in jail right now. If it weren’t for social media, Carlisha Hood would have absolutely been prosecuted. There are probably hundreds of Carlisha Hoods sitting in jail right now.

The incident has garnered widespread attention, as the video of the altercation went viral, with several people siding with Hood, opining that she only acted in self-defense.

It appears the public scrutiny in the case propelled authorities to drop the charges against the pair.

