“Welcome Home Jimin” trends on Twitter as BTS fans welcome the idol back to Korea

BTS' Jimin was recently in the United States on a personal schedule where he attended the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago and later flew to Los Angeles to meet with different music producers. Finally, on August 14, he arrived in Seoul after wrapping up his personal activities, and fans could be seen waiting for him at the Incheon International Airport.

Besides ARMYs and the general public, several media personnel from numerous media outlets were waiting to welcome him back with lots of love and cheers. While everyone is aware that the BTS member is hugely popular in his home country as well as internationally among fans, it was still surprising to see the crowds gathered to see him as details of his arrival had not been revealed to the public.

The idol's safe arrival in South Korea became a hot topic of discussion on social networking platforms and online forums. ARMYs took over the Worldwide Twitter trends with “WELCOME HOME JIMIN” peaking at number 7 and “WELCOME BACK JIMIN” peaking at number 16. He also appeared in the 'HOT' section of 'the qoo,' an online Korean forum, as netizens expressed their joy at his safe return and talked about the cute outfit he wore at the airport.

BTS fans take to Twitter to welcome Jimin home

ARMYs, who couldn’t be there physically to welcome the idol, took to Twitter to trend “Welcome Home Jimin." Here are some of the best fan reactions:

BTS Jimin’s airport outfit sells out instantly

The singer was seen sporting "The Daisy Knit Asymmetrical Neck Sweater" paired with accessories, glasses, and a mask. The trendy outfit is out of stock on various websites. Fans were also quick to find out that his Gabrielle Hobo shoulder bag, from the luxury brand Chanel, comes with a price tag of more than 4,700 dollars.

The BTS member is the number one K-pop star on the monthly brand reputation rankings and has been crowned as “Sell out King” as everything he is seen flaunting or using immediately goes up in demand.

The sweater that he was seen wearing at the airport immediately went out of stock in all sizes and in different online stores, showing his immense brand power yet again. The idol proved that he is one of the most profitable and marketable K-pop idols in South Korea.

Additionally, fans and the media noticed how the idol was very polite and courteous even after taking such a long journey. They pointed out how he was always nodding, bowing, and smiling as he made his way through the airport despite the crowds gathering to catch a mere glimpse of him.

ARMYs speculate BTS Jimin could be the next idol to release his solo album

ARMYs are convinced that the Filter singer could be the next member to release his debut solo album. The talented singer was in the U.S. with BIG HIT’s in-house music producer Slow Rabbit. This convinced fans that something was in the works.

In fact, ARMYs were sure of a new collab coming their way when, on August 10, the BTS member posted a picture featuring producer Tommy Brown, the hit-maker who has also worked with renowned K-pop groups like TWICE, SEVENTEEN, MONSTA X, and BLACKPINK. The photo also features Taylor Hill and BTS' producer PDogg.

ARMYs are eagerly waiting for BTS Jimin’s solo debut album, hoping that it is released soon.

