"WHAT A BEAUTIFUL SIGHT": Fans swoon over BTS' V and IU's 'Love Wins All' MV photo sketch

The much-loved K-pop duo, BTS' V and IU, have been the talk of the town ever since the release of their song Love Wins All on January 24, 2024. Merely three days later, on January 27, fans were treated to the official photo sketch of the track's enchanting music video. This collection of previously unseen, high-quality images was shared via Weverse and sent fans into a frenzy.

The majority of the 12 images, each from different scenes of the music video, featured BTS' V. The diverse snapshots showcased his visuals and overall aesthetic and fans took to social media to express their views on the same.

Expand Tweet

"I'm in love with him": BTS' V stuns fans with his visuals from the Love Wins All MV photo sketch

A photo sketch in this context could refer to behind-the-scenes or still photographs taken during the production of the music video. These photos capture various moments, scenes, and setups, offering a glimpse into the creative process and the making of the video.

In the production of a music video, especially for promotional purposes, it's common for photographers or the production team to take still images alongside the actual video.

IU and V's song Love Wins All continues to resonate with fans across the globe. This unexpected yet highly anticipated union of the two K-pop powerhouses, particularly in the realm of acting, was like a breath of fresh air for fans who had long awaited Kim Taehyung's return to the screen.

The duo, portraying a romantic couple in the music video, stunned audiences with their acting prowess and stunning visuals in various scenes. On January 27, 2024, a photo sketch of the music video was released. Among the 12 released photos, only two featured IU, while the rest showcased BTS' Taehyung.

Expand Tweet

BTS' V, who took on the role of a partially blind character in the music video, exuded beauty in these photos, many of which captured him in a ripped woolen shirt. One poignant behind-the-scenes image saw V seated at an antique table as he faced the cameraman with food spread out before him. In this shot, V was seen striking a pose, resting his elbow on the table, and touching his chin with his palm.

Two additional photos featured V with a camcorder in his hand, seemingly portraying the character's cataract in his right eye from different angles. Another image captured V reviewing his shooting scene from behind the director's camera.

Motion shots from a scene where the on-screen couple was seen running outdoors also featured IU, with one showing them casually posing for the camera, holding hands, and another capturing a candid moment from the music video.

The BTS member was also seen in a heavy puffer jacket in one of the pictures. He posed in a full black and white blazer suit as well. Another motion shot offered a glimpse of V's face, conveying a myriad of emotions from a distant angle. The last photo saw V leaning against a wall, a delightful and unexpected addition to the collection.

These photos prompted fans to express their admiration and appreciation for the visuals and behind-the-scenes glimpses that added layers of meaning to the collaborative masterpiece.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

All these photos made netizens reminisce about the heart-tugging music video once again. The photo sketch also provided V's fans with something to cherish while he serves in the military. Individuals are now eager to experience this song live during IU's upcoming world tour.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.