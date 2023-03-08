What is a chocolate cyst? Bindi Irwin reveals 10-year struggle with Endometriosis

Bindi Irwin recently revealed her diagnosis of endometriosis via Instagram. She wished that it could assist others who are struggling to receive therapy but stated that she was unwilling to talk about it. Bindi posted a photo of herself in the hospital bed and wrote:

"I'm sharing my story for anyone who reads this & is quietly dealing with pain & no answers. Let this be your validation that your pain is real & you deserve help. Keep searching for answers."

Bindi Irwin stated that she has endured a great deal of pain, exhaustion, and nausea over the past ten years and that she has made an effort to stay positive and conceal her agony as much as she can. She added that it is something a woman has to deal with and give up completely, trying to function through the pain.

She stated that she did not find the answers until one of her friends helped her set herself on the path of regaining her life. Bindi added that she decided to undergo surgery for her problem, which was a scary moment in her life. She went on to state that there was 37 lesions total, some of which were challenging to remove, along with a chocolate cyst. She continued:

"@seckinmd's first words to me when I was in recovery were, "How did you live with this much pain?" Validation for years of pain is indescribable. My family & friends who have been on this journey with me for 10+ yrs - THANK YOU, for encouraging me to find answers when I thought I'd never climb out."

Bindi Irwin also expressed her gratitude to all those who helped her recover and that she has been unable to reply to anyone about her condition. She ended by writing:

"I'm aware of millions of women struggling with a similar story. There's stigma around this awful disease. I'm sharing my story for anyone who reads this & is quietly dealing with pain & no answers. Let this be your validation that your pain is real & you deserve help. Keep searching for answers. www.endofound.org"

Ovarian Endometrioma: Causes, symptoms, and more

Bindi Irwin revealed about her diagnosis so that others can get some help (Image via John Wolfsohn/Getty Images)

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Ovarian endometrioma, also known as chocolate cysts, refers to cysts full of menstrual blood. Cysts can lead to unpleasant symptoms that someone's provider can help manage.

It is called a chocolate cyst because the fluid inside the ovarian endometrioma looks like chocolate syrup. It is a sign that a person has endometriosis, which happens when endometrial-like tissue takes hold in places outside the uterus. A person who menstruates can easily contract endometriosis.

The problem can lead to pain in the pelvis, increase the risk of getting cancer, and make it hard to get pregnant. The problem is uncommon among those with ovarian endometriomas, but cysts can be cancerous. With the provider's help, cysts can be observed, and a suitable course of action can be discussed.

Symptoms include painful periods, pain during intercourse, pain while peeing or pooping, urge to pee more, back pain, vomiting, bloating, and nausea. Doctors may request a complete blood count, sometimes known as CBC, for urinalysis and testing for sexually transmitted diseases.

Individuals diagnosed with the problem can opt for laparoscopy and hysterectomy/oophorectomy. Progestins, vaginal rings, birth control tablets, birth control patches, and gonadotropin-releasing hormones are a few other treatments that can be employed to address the issue.

Who is Bindi Irwin?

Bindi Irwin is well-known for her appearances in films and television. She has been a host of shows like Bindi the Jungle Girl and Bindi's Bootcamp.

She has also appeared in various shows like My Babysitter's a Vampire, Steve Irwin's Wildlife Warriors, Curious George, Dancing with the Stars, Have You Been Paying Attention? and more.

Bindi Irwin has also appeared in films like Wiggly Safari, The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove, and Return to Nim's Island.

