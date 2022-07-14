What did Christian Walker do? Kehlani gets slammed by Herschel Walker's son at Starbucks 

Kehlani began trending on Twitter after conservative influencer Christian Walker posted a video of the singer at a Starbucks drive-through. In the video, Walker accuses Kelhani of calling him an "a**hole" for having an "opinion" different from hers.

The video went viral on social media and reached the Gangsta singer, who decided to joke about the incident in an extremely subtle way. She also shared that therapy is why she has been calm about the situation.

Christian Walker @ChristianWalk1r This mediocre singer that everyone’s forgotten about, Kehlani, told my baristas at Starbucks that I was an “a**hole” and to be “safe around me.” Well, I set her straight.



I’m tired of these fake woke people being rude to everyone and acting like they’re the good ones. This mediocre singer that everyone’s forgotten about, Kehlani, told my baristas at Starbucks that I was an “a**hole” and to be “safe around me.” Well, I set her straight.I’m tired of these fake woke people being rude to everyone and acting like they’re the good ones. https://t.co/V6X88Wg8tX

Walker is the son of a political candidate and retired footballer Herschel Walker, who went viral last year for complaining about rising gas prices while wearing a Givenchy sweatshirt.

Christian Walker posted numerous Instagram stories regarding his incident involving Kehlani

In a series of Instagram stories posted by Walker, he is seen sharing his discontent at the coffee shop for not hoisting an "American flag" on their window. He started the video by exclaiming:

"These flags from hell should have been removed 13 days ago. Pride month is over, where is my American flag? "

He added that the store was intolerant of how he identified as a proud American. He then called the Starbucks location to ask if they had any "Stars and Stripes" in the store and offered to bring one. He added:

You get a pride month because you're in America. You don't have one (flag), well purchase one."

He later noticed a pride version of the American jack with rainbow stripes that offended Walker, who thought it was disrespectful to the country. In the next slide, he addresses Kehlani for calling him an "a**hole." He wrote a caption on the video saying:

"This LOVING TOLERANT INCLUSIVE woman told the baristas I was 'that a**hole from TikTok. So, yes, I got out of the car."

He then focused the camera on the I Like That singer's face and told her that he had a right to have an opinion, telling her to get her "drink and leave." He said:

“Ma’am, you don’t need to tell baristas that I’m an asshole because I have an opinion,” Walker spat. “Get your drink and go away. I can have an opinion like everybody else. Why are you entitled to an opinion and not me? You wanna talk?”

In the video, the Nights Like This singer is heard saying she was "warning the barista" and wanted them to be safe. Walker later posted a picture of himself with a text that said:

“I was just listening to a Kehlani song yesterday. Sister girl didn’t know who she was dealing with. Don’t let the Givenchy and smile fool you, I will step out of the car.”

Kehlani responded by uploading a screenshot of her bemused face during the confrontation and captioned the pic "a taurus."

Series of Instagram stories posted by the singer (Image via Kehlani/Instagram)

Additionally, she posted a screenshot from a Twitter user, Barren Basquiat, that read:

"Kehlani woulda whooped him. y'all better not let that earthy motherhood doula aesthetic fool you"

The singer added in the same Instagram story,

"Gotta let the fools, fool"

She also posted a screenshot of one of Walker's Tweets from 2016, where he said he loved the Everything singer.

She also shared that she was in a "virtual therapy session" during the entire confrontation, which was the reason for her calm behavior, adding,

"Therapy works babes I'm proof.”

Walker addressed the Good Life singer's therapy comments by saying that if her "therapy was working," she wouldn't be offended by someone "getting a frappuccino" and asked her to "book a couple more sessions."

The conservative posted a few more Instagram stories about the Grammy winner before concluding by saying that she trended on Twitter because of him.

