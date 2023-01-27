"What a creep": Justin Roiland podcast clip leaves internet baffled amid grooming scandal

As Justin Roiland faces domestic violence and grooming accusations, a clip of the Rick and Morty co-creator admitting to being attracted to minors has appeared online. He appeared on a podcast show and spoke about the bodies of teenagers which left the internet agonized.

In 2011, Justin Roiland appeared on the The Grandma’s Virginity Podcast alongside his co-hosts Ryan Ridley and Jackie Buscarino. The 37th episode of the show has gone viral on social media following the jarring comments made by Roiland. In the podcast, he had to defend himself by saying that he is not a p*dophile multiple times. This comes after he said on the show:

“Look I’ll say, look a f**king 14 year old that looks like she’s 18 and like big ti*ties… of course I’m attracted to that! These girls… they’re fully developed and they’re like talking online, “I want you to f**k me.””

He went on to express that it should not come as a surprise that people are attracted to fully developed minors. Roiland said:

“As a race are we that crazy? When we were f**king.. a 100 years ago little 13 year old girls, they were built like a woman they were getting married and having kids… I’m not a p*dophile though.”

In the background, one could hear a woman’s voice who blatantly admitted- “I’m a p*dophile.”

As the episode progressed, Roiland’s co-host asked him whether he was going to make him cut this section of the episode out. However, the Rick and Morty co-creator said that he was okay with his comments remaining in the episode because he would “never break the law” and as he is a “law-abiding citizen.” He went on to add that “p*dophilia is absolutely revolting.”

Netizens react to Justin Roiland’s comments on the podcast show

Internet users were flabbergasted by Justin Roiland’s comments on the podcast. Many could not believe that he was openly admitting to being attracted to a minor. As netizens reacted to the same online, many stated that they were uncomfortable to hear the 42 year old’s voice which sounded exactly like his famous show’s characters. A few comments online read:

Kev John @ThatDude_Kevo @Timcast



Y'all choose the weirdest hills to die on. @JustinRoiland why do people on the right like pedos and weirdos so much? He didn't get fired for nothing. He's a weirdo dude who's attracted to teenage girls and openly pursued them. Even talked about how 14 yr olds are attractive on his podcast.Y'all choose the weirdest hills to die on. @Timcast @JustinRoiland why do people on the right like pedos and weirdos so much? He didn't get fired for nothing. He's a weirdo dude who's attracted to teenage girls and openly pursued them. Even talked about how 14 yr olds are attractive on his podcast. Y'all choose the weirdest hills to die on.

🐨 Dana_N_Drawings 🦜 @Dana_Nicole_96 As a long-time Rick and Morty despiser, nothing that's being said about Justin Roiland right now is surprising to me. I listened to a podcast with him on it back in like 2016 and he was talking about some super disgusting/messed up stuff. The dude is obviously a sicko. As a long-time Rick and Morty despiser, nothing that's being said about Justin Roiland right now is surprising to me. I listened to a podcast with him on it back in like 2016 and he was talking about some super disgusting/messed up stuff. The dude is obviously a sicko.

Kippy @KipBongun I'm baffled that someone like Justin Roiland can go on a podcast and just outright admit they're attracted to teenagers. I don't even like telling people I like Asian women out of fear of coming off as a creep. I'm baffled that someone like Justin Roiland can go on a podcast and just outright admit they're attracted to teenagers. I don't even like telling people I like Asian women out of fear of coming off as a creep.

Dream Hollow @DreamHollow4219 Justin Roiland went on a podcast pretty much confirming that he was a predator, but viciously defending himself by saying "I'm not a ****phile" over and over again, like he's even trying to convince himself.



Jesus Christ, Roiland. Justin Roiland went on a podcast pretty much confirming that he was a predator, but viciously defending himself by saying "I'm not a ****phile" over and over again, like he's even trying to convince himself.Jesus Christ, Roiland.

Justin Roiland accused of grooming minors

As Roiland's domestic violence charges were brought to light, an anonymous woman came forward alleging that Roiland asked the the woman to get out of school and get into "s*x slavery" when she was just 16 years old. He also reportedly called her "jailbait" and used other terms like "b***h" and "f****t" against her.

Another victim, Janna Waters, also accused Roiland of calling her "insanely hot" when she was just 16 years old. She also claimed that he had a "predatory scout" named Christy who would find "young girls who looked a certain way" for him.

Along with being the voice actor on the Emmy-winning sitcom, he also worked on Hulu’s animated show Koala Man and Solar Opposites as well. On Wednesday, Hulu and 20th TV Animation released a statement that announced that they had “ended our association with Justin Roiland” and that they plan to go ahead with their shows separately from him.

On Tuesday, Adult Swim, which is part of Cartoon Network, stated that they would be recasting Roiland’s voice in the Rick and Morty show. They said:

“Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland Rick and Morty will continue The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7”

Roiland was charged with two charges of domestic battery in May 2020. In a police complaint, it was revealed that an incident that occurred around January 19 in the same year left the unidentified woman “in a traumatic condition.”

Roiland’s lawyer has vehemently denied the allegations. Roiland could face up to seven years in prison if he is found guilty.

