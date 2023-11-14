What did DDG post on Snapchat? Halle Bailey baby bump pregnant claim sparks wild fan reactions

Halle Bailey and her beau DDG have left the internet in a tizzy after the latter recently took to his official Snapchat account to share videos of his vacation with the actress-singer. Fans could not help but notice Bailey seemingly showing off her alleged baby bump. Since then, netizens have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their wild reactions.

On November 13, the I’m Geekin crooner took to his official Snapchat account to share content of him enjoying a tropical vacation with Halle Bailey. In one video, netizens could see him pointing the camera towards Bailey. However, it appeared as if he had hidden her stomach. This led many to allege that the singer’s stomach was protruding like it does when one is pregnant.

It is important to note that neither DDG nor Halle Bailey have explicitly announced that they are expecting a child. However, fans have been earnestly following the couple since October after it appeared as if The Little Mermaid actress was hiding her alleged bump.

Netizens also zoomed into another snap of DDG. After observing the reflection from his sunglasses, they noticed a reflection of a woman who supposedly looked pregnant. Many were convinced it was Bailey as the reflection showed off the same pink shade as Bailey’s swimsuit seen in DDG’s other snap.

News outlet XXL Magazine reported on X that DDG “accidentally” posted the video. However, the same was unconfirmed at the time of writing this article.

“Taking notes from all the CSI’s & Criminal Minds”: Netizens react to the viral DDG and Halle Bailey content

While many flooded the internet with wild reactions, others were displeased with the incessant discourse about Halle Bailey’s alleged pregnancy. Netizens could not believe that others were attempting to find clues about her carrying a child. A few reactions to DDG’s snapchat drama read:

“The internet so gullible”: DDG seemingly responds to viral pregnancy claims

As Halle Bailey and DDG continued to be the topic of conversation online, the latter took to X and slyly tweeted- “The internet so gullible.” Although the singer did not specifically address the pregnancy claims, one can assume that he was speaking about the same, as this seems to be the main topic of interest online.

Baby rumors concerning the Who Knew singer started in October after Instagram gossip page The Shade Room shared paparazzi photos of the 23-year-old wearing baggy clothes in Santa Monica, California. Many were convinced that she was trying to hide her pregnancy from the limelight. However, the couple did not address the rumors.

The duo were linked together in January 2022 after being repeatedly seen at various events. In June 2022, the couple made their red carpet debut at the BET Awards. Since then, they have attended various events together, including the Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event, the Wearable Art Gala, and the premiere of Avatar 2: The Way of Water.

In July 2023, the couple made headlines after DDG released his song Famous, which seemingly took aim at Bailey’s press tour for her role as Ariel in The Little Mermaid. He sang:

“Filmin' a movie now you kissing dudes / You know I love you a lot / I don't give a f**k if that s**t for promo / I don't wanna see this s**t no more… Why is y'all holdin' hands in the photo? / You know I'm insecure, that's a no-no.”

It seems like the singer was referring to Bailey’s co-star Jonah Hauer-King, who played Prince Eric in the Disney movie. They were spotted holding hands at the premiere of their movie in London.