What is a DNR? Joe Exotic makes new will for fiance Seth Posey

American media personality Joe Exotic has made a new will where he mentioned a DNR order and left his entire property to Seth Posey, his fiancé’s possession.

A DNR or do-not-resuscitate order is a legal order that a physician signs upon a patient’s request.

According to an article on PubMed, DNR entails that the patient does not want to be resuscitated if they suddenly stop breathing or goes into cardiac arrest. People with terminal illnesses often draft this legally binding document to leave the world on their own terms.

The DNR order has to be signed by the patient and their provider. If the doctor has already signed a DNR order at the patient's request, the patient's family might not override it. The details of the procedure are usually elaborated to the patient at the time of admission to a nursing facility or a hospital.

It is signed so that healthcare providers and emergency responders do not perform CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on the patient if their heart suddenly stops.

The cardiopulmonary resuscitation mentioned in a DNR order refers to applying pressure on the chest through medication or electricity to restart the heart. It also includes inserting a breathing tube down the patient’s throat and connecting them to a ventilator, and providing mouth-to-mouth breathing.

Joe Exotic's assets will go to Seth Posey's son when he dies

TMZ gained access to a recorded call from the prison where the convicted felon, Joe Exotic, is saying that he has made a will. The will, according to Exotic, states that when he passes away, his entire estate will go to Seth Posey, and upon Posey's death, the property will go to the latter's son, Cameron.

Joe, who gained popularity after the Netflix documentary, Tiger King, is currently serving a 21-year sentence for a murder-for-hire plot and animal abuse charges.

The 59-year-old emphasized that he doesn't want anyone else to get a hold of any of his assets, this includes TV personality Jeff Lowe and his family members. Joe expressed his frustration at the fact that he has been in prison for a long time and still has another 21 years to serve, adding that he was done.

Joe further noted:

“I am sick of people standing in line waiting to collect my stuff.”

In case something happens to him and he gets into a situation where he cannot choose for himself, Joe Exotic has taken preemptive measures beforehand. He called the people waiting for his assets and valuables "vultures" and said that he would rather have his will sorted rather than leave things for the "vultures."

The convicted felon was reportedly suffering from an undisclosed medical condition in January 2021. In March of the same year, it was shared that Joe was sick from a blood-immune disorder and the prison denied providing him with any treatment.

In May 2021, Joe Exotic's prostate cancer diagnosis was revealed and he was approved by the prison to go through tests to learn what stage it was in. A few months later, in August 2021, it was reported that his prostate cancer might have spread across cells to his pelvis.

In November, Joe stated that he was suffering from an aggressive form of cancer, and was moved to Butner, North Carolina’s Federal Medical Center, for treatment.

Due to his cancer, Joe Exotic signed the DNR document so that first responders or medical professionals do not revive him if his heart stops functioning.

