What did Elijah Blue Allman say about Cher's conservatorship filing? Response explored

In the world of famous families, fame and personal issues often collide, and now, all eyes are now on Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman, who is 47-years-old. Recently, Cher made a move to take control of his finances, sparking a dramatic story filled with claims of serious mental health problems and substance abuse.

Cher is looking to become his legal guardian, but Elijah strongly asserts he is mentally and physically healthy, adding a surprising twist to this unfolding story. With hearings set for Jan. 5 and Mar. 6, 2024, the family drama is bound to reveal some unexpected truths, like the complexities of living in the public eye.

Fans can explore the details of Cher and Elijah Blue Allman's story, where fame, family connections, and personal battles come together, giving an interesting peek into the obstacles faced by the most famous people.

What is going on with Cher's son? What is his response?

Cher's 47-year-old son, Elijah Blue Allman, is caught up in a conservatorship battle started by his famous mom in Dec. 2023. Cher's filing says that the decision is because he's dealing with some tough mental health and substance abuse problems right now.

"Substantially unable to manage his financial resources... (to) protect Elijah’s property from loss or injury."

Elijah disagrees with these claims and tells the Associated Press:

“I am well, and able, and of sound mind and body.”

This public declaration goes against his mom's legal efforts, making a big difference in how fans see things. Allman admitted his past addiction problems, his ups and downs in recovery since the early 2010s, and the ups and downs in his relationship with Cher make this family drama complicated.

Does Elijah Blue Allman have a relationship with his mom Cher?

According to Business Insider, Elijah Blue Allman and his mom have had a rocky relationship over the years. In 2014, Allman spilled the beans to Entertainment Tonight about how he felt abandoned by his parents when he was a kid.

The tension resurfaced in Dec 2023 when Cher filed for custody, expressing concerns about Elijah Blue Allman's struggles with:

"Severe mental health and substance abuse issues."

According to court papers, Cher was worried that giving money to Elijah might just encourage his drug habit, which made things even more complicated between them.

What does Cher's son do?

Elijah is Cher's younger son (Image via Vince Bucci)

Elijah Blue Allman, who is the youngest of Cher's two kids with Gregg Allman, set off on a cool musical adventure filled with some personal struggles. He went into the music world using the name P. Exeter Blue and started the metal band Deadsy, leaving his mark on the industry.

Even though he had a lot of success in music, Elijah's life has been filled with struggles against addiction and a difficult relationship with his famous mother.

His story is now all about Cher's recent conservatorship filing and how it brings out the messiness of fame, family stuff, and personal battles. As fans follow Elijah's journey, they get a glimpse into the complicated web of being in the spotlight that both he and Cher are dealing with.

Cher's family drama gives people a peek into the struggles that even famous people go through, making it an interesting story to keep up with.