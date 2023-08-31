What is the Girlhood website on TikTok? Viral blog trend explained

When it comes to TikTok trends, people are either ahead of the curve or behind it. The video-sharing site and app is undoubtedly an excellent platform for developing a community, educating, entertaining, and having fun. The trends on the platform appear out of nowhere and even recognize strange things.

Girlhood, a new blog on the highs and lows of being a female, has recently gone viral on the video-sharing site. It is a blog-style community where girls from all over the world can chat, share their problems, and offer advice to each other.

The site was created in August 2023 by Sophia Rundle and Mia Sugimoto. The site, which is painted in bubblegum pink and purple, is described by the founders as follows:

On the official website of Girlhood, Rundle's bio reads:

"I look forward to helping girls learn, grow and navigate the various troubles of girlhood."

The website offers blog articles authored by blog runners as well as teen girls from all around the globe who can apply and submit their experiences anonymously or with credit. Additionally, it includes an advice section with suggestions on common challenges that a teen girl may face. It was intended to assist women in learning, growing, and navigating the different difficulties and struggles of adolescence.

Girlhood on TikTok gives teenagers a chance to tell their stories

Whether it be home inspiration, basic cooking instructions, style advice, cleaning hacks, or learning a new phrase, TikTok doesn't lack diversity in the creation and sharing of contents. On the platform, various popular trends have taken off, that involve thousands of users. To date, the app has promoted and made many viral hacks, challenges, and websites.

Now, a new website called Girlhood has gone viral, where young girls can get advice on anything, from school to breakups. As mentioned above, it is a site that publishes stories and advice written by adolescent girls to support other girls and provide alternative viewpoints on frequent teen girls' situations and problems.

In late August, the website and its social media sites were launched by Sophia Rundle and Mia Sugimoto. Girlhood's Instagram (ms girlhood) and TikTok (@gir1hood) accounts published their first postings at around the same time.

The Instagram page grew in popularity, gaining over 11K followers within a short span of time. The majority of the entries are promotional for the website, promoting its features and operation. Some of the videos posted on the @gir1hood page had received over 106K, 85K, 44K views in a brief time.

Describing the platform, the official site states:

“Girlhood is an organization encouraging teenagers to share their stories and find the support they need. Stories can be funny, scary, relatable, or entertaining! We want every girl to know that they belong, and that there are girls all over the world willing to help. Every teenager has a story, and Girlhood gives them a chance to share it”.

The site's aim is centered on empowerment through narrative. Although Sugimoto and Rundle write articles and provide guidance, readers are also encouraged to submit their own stories, which are placed on a separate page.

The popularity of Girlhood primarily depends on the blossoming conversations about what it's like to be a girl growing up in the modern age. It's almost as though TikTok teens are acting on their own initiative out of necessity to try and define the expected chaos of adolescence.