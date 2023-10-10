What happened to Anuel AA? Puerto Rican rapper postpones forthcoming EP 'Rompecorazones' as he shares health update with fans

Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA shared a post on Instagram on October 8 in which he opened up about his recent surgery. He shared a photo of him lying in a hospital bed and wrote in the accompanying caption that he underwent emergency surgery. He added that he is fortunate to be alive.

The Puerto Rican rapper did not reveal many details about his upcoming EP. He shared that the upcoming songs and lined-up shows would be postponed owing to his recent surgery but did not share details about those.

However, this is not the first time he changed plans. Earlier, when he visited Venezuela, he had to postpone his Caracas plans for several months, as per Venezuelan News.

Anuel AA apologized to his fans for delay in releasing EP due to his surgery

In his post, Anuel said that his surgery was a matter of death and life, and he is grateful that he is safe now. The translated Instagram caption read,

"I had emergency surgery last night. Only God knows the why of things, it was a matter of life or death. I can't keep working right now. Thank God I'm alive, that's all that matters to me."

Translated caption of Anuel (Image via snip from Instagram/@anuel)

He further concluded by saying that his fans should keep him in their prayers and let everything be in God's hands. He apologized to his fans about the delay and added that he knows "they have been waiting" for him.

"I'm sorry for being bad to my fans with the change of date of the EP, delaying it even more. I know they have been waiting for me and I committed myself with determination to recover my career after almost destroying it myself..."

He said in his Instagram caption that he wouldn't be able to work for a few days because of his condition. The rapper had a few lined-up music shows, and the release of his much-awaited EP, Rompecorazones, has also been delayed because of that.

Concluding his caption, he asked fans to pray for him and thanked the doctors who treated him.

"Keep me in your prayers and let's leave everything in God's hands. The doctors who treated me and saved me, thank you."

While speaking about the EP previously, Anuel AA said that this EP is going to be the one that will help him win the Grammy. He spoke to Cybercuba about the same and said,

"The time is approaching for Heartbreaker to come out and you can't even imagine. The EP looks like an album."

Earlier, a week ago, he shared a post in which he said that he was going to master a new genre with his new album.

Social media users share heartfelt messages for Anuel AA

As netizens came across the news of Anuel AA's surgery, they shared messages to wish the rapper a speedy recovery. Several people shared comments on his post and wrote that god is with him and will always be.

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from Instagram/@anuel)

Reaction of internet users (Image via snip from Instagram/@anuel)

Social media users react to Anuel's post (Image via snip from Instagram/@anuel)

For the unversed, Anuel AA's real name is Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago. He is a popular rapper and singer from Puerto Rico. His songs revolve around the themes of poverty, violence, and drug use. He began his music career in 2010 and garnered fame through his song Real Hasta la Muerte.