What happened to Brett Detamore? Missing Texas father found safe days after mysterious disappearance

Brett Detamore, a 38-year-old from Texas was last seen in West University Place in Houston on June 21, 2023. It was reported that in the initial stages of the investigation, West University Place Police Department found his burned pickup truck at Bear Creek Pioneers Park in West Houston. This was nearly 20 miles away from where Brett was last seen.

However, on the morning on June 26, 2023, Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen posted on Twitter that they had halted the search as Brett had been found. He was found at a bus stop in San Antonio, Texas. Constable Rosen also stated that Brett was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

While it is currently unclear what had happened to Brett, police believe that there was no foul play involved but that the disappearance may have been pre-planned.

Constable Alan Rosen @ConstableRosen Breaking News - Tonight the search is over. Brett Detamore, the West U man who has been missing since last Tues morning, has been located & will be taken to a hospital for medical evaluation & treatment. The family wishes to thank everyone for their thoughts & prayers! #hounews Breaking News - Tonight the search is over. Brett Detamore, the West U man who has been missing since last Tues morning, has been located & will be taken to a hospital for medical evaluation & treatment. The family wishes to thank everyone for their thoughts & prayers! #hounews https://t.co/n8HYhcQbty

Brett Detamore emailed his wife after his disappearance

ABC 13 reported that Brett left his residence at around 4 am on June 21, 2023. It was also reported that his wife filed a missing persons report around the same day, which led to a high-profile search for him. A surveillance camera recorded Brett's truck leaving his neighborhood at around 4:21 am, and authorities noted that it wasn't odd for him to leave for work early in the morning.

People reported that hours following Brett's disappearance, the Houston Police Department found his burnt vehicle, a new yellow Dodge Ram pickup truck. They had to tally with a covert VIN number to verify that it belonged to him.

The West University Place Police Department gave a press release on June 23, 2023, in the early stages of the investigation. The release said that authorities used Virtual Gate cameras to ascertain a time frame of when Brett Detamore exited the area.

West University Place Police Department also reported that they conducted a ground search of Bear Creek Park. They searched the Park with the assistance of Harris County Constable Precinct 1, Harris County Constable Precinct 5, and Texas EquuSearch. However, it wasn't a successful one.

West University Place Police Department said that they were conducting the search with assistance from the Houston Police Department and a federal agency. They said that they had the assistance to acquire any leads to help with the case.

Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller had also informed that their team had searched for Brett for four days. He also noted that in the process, one of the volunteers reportedly endured heat exhaustion.

According to a report by Fox 26 Houston, Tim Miller expressed no regrets despite the unsuccessful search and the consequences. He said that the information they were given as they got into the search and what everyone was thinking, they would have done the same thing again.

"I don’t regret one minute of us being out there," he added.

According to authorities, on the night of June 26, 2023, Brett's wife received an e-mail from him. Following that, the authorities had to verify that the e-mail was legit and did not include any foul play. However, details of the contents of the email have yet to be shared with the public or any news outlets as of writing this article.

Brett Detamore was found at a bus stop in San Antonio, Texas. The officers told ABC13 that while Brett was found unharmed, he was "disheveled and fazed." However, he was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen told Fox 26 Houston that they needed to make sure that the disappearance wasn't a hoax. He added that they also had to ensure that there was no one holding Brett hostage. However, when he was located at the bus stop, Constable Rosen said that Brett was voluntarily transported back to Harris County.

"We didn’t have to do anything other than we want to bring you back to Houston," Constable Rosen added.

The West University Place Police Department posted an update on Facebook on June 27, 2023. It mentioned that Brett Detamore had been reunited with his family and thanked all agencies and the community for their support.

Authorities believe Brett Detamore's disappearance was "pre-planned"

Although Brett Detamore has been found safe, authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the disappearance. Fox 26 Houston reported that records indicate that Brett Detamore may have been undergoing legal and possibly financial issues, although authorities did not give out many details.

West University Place Police Department reported that they have asked for subpoenas for both financial and phone records to solve the unanswered questions about Brett's disappearance.

West University Place Police Department also mentioned that their investigation so far leads them to believe that there's no foul play. However, they suspect that the disappearance was pre-planned.

"Based on evidence gathered thus far, it appears that Brett’s disappearance was pre-planned. Our investigation has not revealed any indications of foul play at this time. We are diligently analyzing the available information to understand the motives and circumstances surrounding this decision," West University Place Police Department's press release said.

West University Place Police Department also reported that they are interviewing an eyewitness who spotted a male walking away from a burning vehicle in the area where Brett's truck was located.

The Houston Fire Department announced that an investigation is ongoing for possible arson after Brett Detamore's vehicle, a Dodge Ram TRX worth $100,000, was discovered burned. The report by ABC 13 also mentioned that West University Place Police Department Chief Ken Walker informed that a criminal investigation is ongoing.

