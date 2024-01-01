What happened to Cindy Mullins? GoFundMe raises more than $133,000 for Kentucky nurse post kidney stone tragedy

A Kentucky nurse Cindy Mullins, had to have her arms and legs removed due to an infected kidney stone. A fundraiser on GoFundMe was created on December 19 to help the Mullins family with the medical bills. With the community’s support, the GoFundMe has raised more than $133,000 out of its $250,000 goal.

Cindy told WLEX that she had a kidney stone surgery a few weeks ago, following which, the stone got infected. She became septic and was transported to a hospital in Lexington from Stanford. The nurse was sedated there for days and after waking up she was informed about a required amputation of all her four limbs. Cindy told the outlet:

"The doctor I used to work with, he kind of was like, 'This is what they had to do to save your life. This is what's happened.’”

Cindy Mullins was told all her limbs had to be removed. (Image via X/@theflowernurse)

The 41-year-old Kentucky nurse lost both of her legs from the knees down. After that, she had to have both her arms amputated below the elbow.

Cindy Mullins says she is "happy to be alive" after losing her limbs due to kidney stone infection

Referring to how Cindy Mullins reacted to the news of her amputation with a calm and composed mind, she told WLEX:

“I just said, ‘These are the cards I’ve been dealt and these are the hands I’m going to play.”

Cindy, who is a mother of two, further added:

“I’m just so happy to be alive. I get to see my kids. I get to see my family. I get to have my time with my husband. Those are minor things at this point.”

As Cindy underwent surgeries that turned her world upside down, she spoke about taking things slow and letting others steer the wheel. The long-time nurse reflected on how everyone should slow down and appreciate the things around them, especially one’s family. She also expressed that letting others take care of oneself is okay.

An internet user from the UK sent their prayers for Cindy. (Image via X/@lori_werth)

Cindy Mullins said people reached out to help her in this dire time. She told the outlet that at one point, she might have heard someone telling her that 40 people were waiting for her. Cindy heartily appreciated the calls, texts, prayers, and words of encouragement sent by people. She expressed:

“I just can’t fathom that people are doing things like that for me.”

Cindy Mullins' GoFundMe update

Heather Beshears organized the fundraiser for the Mullins family on behalf of Cindy's husband, DJ Mullins. They described the nurse as a caring, lovely, beautiful, and brave young lady.

Cindy would need her prosthetics and other adaptive equipment, the costs of which are quite overwhelming. The fundraiser was started to fund the adjustments needed in the Mullins family home.

The Mullins family's GoFundMe. (Image via GoFundMe)

In a December 30 to Cindy Mullin's GoFundMe, the organizer expressed their gratitude to everyone who sent their support, love, prayers, food, and cards, to the nurse and even visited her.

The family will be moving to Cardinal Hill for a few weeks and will return for a probable final surgery.