What happened to Fetty Wap's eye? Prison photo takes the internet by a storm

Rapper Zavier Jordan Maxwell, popularly known as Fetty Wap, is currently serving a six-year prison sentence due to federal drug trafficking charges. The rapper, who was charged in May 2023, posted a new picture of himself on his Instagram account. However, since the rapper is in prison, the picture, which was posted on August 10, 2023, is most likely posted by someone close to him who has access to the account.

As soon as the picture of Fetty Wap was posted, it took the internet by storm with fans calling for his freedom and declaring him the greatest. Meanwhile, a number of others noticed how he looked noticeably buffer in the picture. However, an age-old question about the rapper and his eye resurfaced this time as well with people wondering what happened to his eye. The rapper is blind in his left eye due to a condition he developed as a baby, Congenital Glaucoma.

In the picture shared on Fetty Wap's official Instagram account, the rapper is seen wearing a black shirt with a thin bead chain as he stood cross-armed with a hint of a smile. As mentioned earlier, his arms looked noticeably bigger and more buff than before and his once long brown dreadlocks were shorter and completely black. The post was captioned, "FREE ZOO #1738."

The person who had uploaded the prison picture frequently posted pictures of Fetty Wap on his official Instagram page, calling for him to be freed. All posts contained captions with the words Free Zoo in them.

What happened to Fetty Wap's eye?

Fetty Wap's unique appearance had been a point of discussion for a long while and fans have wanted to know what happened to the rapper's left eye. Since the rapper hadn't discussed the reason for what happened to his eye, the rumor mill began spinning. Some people even went on to claim that the rapper was shot in the eye, which led to him losing it.

However, it was in 2015 during a SHade 45 interview with DJ Self that the rapper finally addressed the questions about his appearance. He revealed that when he was very young, he had an accident that gave him a condition called Congenital Glaucoma. Wap said that he developed the condition in both his eyes but noted that he was blessed to have survived with his vision.

"The doctor saved one, I was blessed to still have my vision. That’s it. That’s the story," he noted.

The rapper confirmed that all the rumors were untrue and that he was not shot in the eye but had a prosthesis which he decided not to wear anymore. He then revealed that he had heard the rumors but just decided to let everything build up.

According to WebMD, Primary Congenital Glaucoma is a very serious condition. It belongs to the glaucoma group of diseases, which causes damage to the optic nerve due to high fluid pressure in the eye. The website notes that the disease affects approximately one in every 10,000 infants. However, 80-90% of children are slated to respond well to treatments and have no vision problems in the future.

Netizens call to free Fetty Wap

The internet went wild over Fetty Wap's new picture. The comments on the post resonated with its caption and called for the freedom of Fetty Wap, whom they referred to as one of the best artists ever. Some people were astonished at how "jacked" he had gotten.

People wanted the rapper freed (Image via Instagram)

People wanted the rapper freed (Image via Instagram)

People wanted the rapper freed (Image via Instagram)

A few months ago, on May 24, 2023, the Trap Queen hitmaker was sentenced to six years in prison by the Central Islip, N.Y, Federal Court. He was arrested in 2021 and was accused by the FBI of distributing more than 100 kilos of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine in New York and New Jersey. He was sentenced after pleading guilty to the federal drug charges.