What happened to Moon and Tiko? Popular TikTok couple breaks up, leaves fans emotional

Popular TikTok couple Moon and Tiko from @moontellthat's breakup has left some of their fans emotional, while others pointed out certain aspects of their relationship. The duo posted a video on October 17, 2023, which began with Moon addressing their followers and thanking them for supporting the couple for three years, while Tiko was behind her.

She then grimly stated that it was the last video for the two of them together. Moon hoped their fans would support both her and Tiko in the future in their individual journeys as much as they have supported them as a couple. Tiko then chimed in and said:

“I’m so grateful for you guys and I really hope that you guys don’t hate us for this or feel horrible about it too much. But life has taken us different ways.”

Tiko hoped their followers would continue encouraging Moon in all her endeavors, and even described her as a great person. Moon also wished the same for Tiko, that he continues to receive the support of their fans.

Moon and Tiko have been creating videos together on TikTok for over two years and have amassed 15 million followers on the platform. Their content is built around pranks, funny skits, and family videos, in which Moon’s father often appeared.

Internet reacts to Moon and Tiko's breakup announcement

Moon and Tiko, who have been married since September 2020, did not provide a reason for their sudden split. A lot of their fans were shocked and heartbroken by the news since they grew to love the couple and their prank videos.

Oanh Moon Nguyen aka Moon is a Vietnamese-American while Tiko is of white American descent.

Some people claimed that even though Moon and Tiko's content appeared funny, Tiko had a condescending attitude towards Moon, and their relationship did not sit right with many viewers for quite some time.

Several people called out Tiko and said that his antics where he mocked his wife were probably not antics at all, which might have led to the split.

Fans react to @moontellthat's breakup announcement with husband Tiko. (Image via X/@SSIRENNgames)

Some fans think the breakup announcement is one of the couple’s many pranks given how they suddenly dropped the video when they shared their skits together just a few days ago.

However, only time would tell whether the couple had actually broken up or it was merely a skit to prank their fans.