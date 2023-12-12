What happened to Raven Symone's brother? 'That's So Raven' star announces tragic loss of younger sibling

That’s So Raven actress Raven Symone recently made a tragic announcement about the passing away of her brother, Blaize Pearman. In an Instagram post, the actress stated that her youngest brother passed away last month at the age of 31. She stated that he died after a long battle with colon cancer, and struggled a lot during his last days.

Talking about him “being in a better place now,” Raven Symone said:

“Last month, I lost my brother Blaize. He was battling colon cancer for about two years and he is in a better place now. He is loved and missed and the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and mind and family have been a roller coaster. I love you Blaize.”

She then went on to state that it was her deceased brother’s birthday on December 16. Raven Symone also thanked her fans for wishing her on her birthday, which was on December 10, 2023. However, she stated that she could not “fully” celebrate her day, knowing that her youngest brother was no more.

Raven Symone’s brother, Blaze, appeared on a few episodes of That’s So Raven with his sister. Furthermore, he was also seen with Raven and their parents on a 2008 episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

As the news about Raven losing her brother to cancer spread on social media, netizens were left devastated and poured in their tributes.

Social media users mourn the loss of Raven Symone’s brother Blaze

As soon as Raven Symone announced that her brother Blaze had passed away at the young age of 31, social media users were left shocked and devastated. As she revealed the unfortunate news on Instagram, many netizens began commenting and pouring in their tributes for Blaze:

Social media users mourn the passing away of Raven's younger brother (Image via Instagram)

Many social media users are also remembering Blaze’s appearance with his elder sister on the Disney show. While Blaze did not make much of his life public, and stayed away from social media too, he was often seen on the red carpet with his elder sister, Raven Symone.