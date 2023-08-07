What happened to The Asher House's Roo? Pet sanctuary requests donations to tackle pneumonia outbreak

The Asher House in Estacada, Oregon, is a recognized non-profit sanctuary. They rescue rejected or unwanted animals and provide them with a life of love, comfort, and adventure. According to their official website, the founder of The Asher House, Lee Asher, located a vast area of land in late 2020 and chose it as the ideal backdrop for the sanctuary.

However, unfortunately, recently, an unusual kind of pneumonia outbreak has plagued the dog community. This prompted the animal sanctuary to ask for contributions to combat the illness that took the life of their beloved rescue dog, Roo.

The pneumonia outbreak has taken its toll on the sanctuary, leaving everyone confused and anxious for solutions. Dogs in their care are critically ill. According to Lee, Roo, the three-legged puppy who captivated many hearts with her recovery journey after being rescued in critical conditions, was the first to succumb to this serious lung infection.

Seeing that there was no other way, Lee took to Instagram on Saturday, August 5, and requested his followers to help him battle the illness by donating money.

The Asher House is requesting people for donations to combat the pneumonia

A rare kind of pneumonia outbreak has caused distress in the dog community of Oregon, causing concern among dog owners and animal lovers. The Asher House, an animal sanctuary dedicated to rescue and care dogs, is at the epicenter of this outbreak. The outbreak has also resulted in the heartbreaking loss of the loving rescue dog, Roo.

This illness is even more serious than regular pneumonia because it is difficult to identify in its early stages. According to the doctors, this 'pneumonia' is a rare disease that is difficult to detect. In certain situations, the animal will not display serious signs of illness until it is "too late."

This made quick diagnosis and treatment extremely challenging. The disease now has no symptoms; in some situations, when the animals get critically ill, they do not survive.

Many affected dogs got seriously ill before showing any signs of illness, necessitating late-stage treatment. Aside from Roo, another dog named Lady had her lung removed after being severely impacted by pneumonia. In another terrible case, a dog named Lily is currently struggling for her life in the intensive care unit, receiving oxygen therapy to combat the illness.

The Asher House's veterinarians and employees are working around the clock to treat ill pets. However, the sheer volume of patients and the cost of therapies is overwhelming, putting The Asher House under tremendous financial stress. As the medical bills increase, Lee Asher has issued a passionate plea online to the animal-loving community to donate money.

Can a dog survive pneumonia?

According to the ASPCA, dogs do get pneumonia, but fortunately, if treated properly, the prognosis for dogs with pneumonia is often favorable. In general, pneumonia is an inflammation of the lungs' air sacs. Lungs swell up if there's any tissue or cell injury, infection, irritation, or fluid retention.

Pneumonia in dogs can lead to serious problems if left untreated. However, if handled promptly, the dog should be able to recover completely. According to PetMD, with early and vigorous veterinarian care, the recovery rate of dogs after pneumonia is often excellent.

Bacterial pneumonia treatment may involve a lot of antibiotics. The veterinarian may prescribe drugs to help reduce the symptoms of pneumonia. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs may be used to treat fever and pain. If the dog has severe pneumonia, he or she may need to be hospitalized for supportive care, such as intravenous antibiotics, supplementary oxygen, or hydration therapy.