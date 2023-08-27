What did Hometown Hero 1995 say? Morgan Bailey takes to TikTok to reveal that her baby daddy is harassing her

Popular TikToker, Morgan Bailey has become the talk of the town after she made several allegations against her baby daddy, claiming that he harassed her, and left her as soon as they had the kid. In her videos, she claimed that her baby daddy is a “deadbeat,” and cheated on her while they were in a relationship.

She also claimed that he is a father to six kids, and has multiple baby mamas. She also shocked the masses when she revealed that he has a kid who is just weeks older than her daughter, Gianna. In the video uploaded by Morgan Bailey on TikTok, she recurrently called her “that random man in Atlanta,” and accused him of hitting her.

While Morgan Bailey never revealed the name of her baby daddy, he has now come up and spoken up through a video on TikTok. JaQuan Sanka, who is known as Hometown Hero on TikTok, took to the platform and claimed that he left Morgan just 30 days after their daughter Gianna was born.

"I was in the street selling drugs": Morgan Bailey's baby daddy speaks up

As Morgan's baby daddy, Sanka, hopped on to TikTok and made claims about their relationship, what shocked the netizens more was that he did this on the advice of his mother, who pressured him to go and stay with his ex-girlfriend.

In the 2-minute-long video, Hometown Hero 1995 called Morgan Bailey a “liar,” and said:

“I was in the street selling drugs. That’s the kind of sh*t Morgan like. So knowing that Gianna was my 6th kid, I wanted to be different from all the five. So I picked up a new trailer for a concrete business. My mind was in the entrepreneur mode. And I sacrificed all that for us to move to another state.”

He also revealed how they were staying in Morgan Bailey’s parents' house, and he was uncomfortable continuing that. Morgan Bailey, who is known to show her struggle as a single mother, rose to success within the few months of 2023, as people were moved by how she was left alone to raise her daughter, Gianna.

Social media users support Morgan Bailey after baby daddy Hometown Hero 1995 reveals his identity

The personal equation between Morgan Bailey and her baby daddy, Hometown Hero, has no more remained just personal, as people on social media are equally involved in the drama.

Social media users are now commenting on the fiasco, and showering in support for the single mother.

Social media users bash the baby daddy after Morgan claimed that he is a "dead beat." (Image via Twitter)

However, as Morgan’s baby daddy spoke up and addressed the issue, a woman named Allison also stepped forward and supported Morgan by claiming how she is the “baby mama no. 2.”

She claimed that Morgan is speaking the truth, and had faced a similar situation, where two women were pregnant with the “random man in Atlanta’s” kids at the same time.

Meanwhile, Morgan has not spoken up on the claims made by Allison or JaQuan Sanka.