What did Jameelah Elena Michl do? Motive explored as movie extra charged over entertainment consultant's murder

On November 27, 2023, 36-year-old Jameelah Elena Michl was apprehended in the shooting and killing of a 33-year-old entertainment marketing consultant, Michael Latt, during an attack in his residence in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office reported that on November 30, 2023, Jameelah was charged with one count of murder and one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present.

According to the press release by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, the arraignment for Jameelah Elena Michl was continued until December 15, 2023, in Dept. 30 at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, with the prosecution recommending that she be held on a $3,000,000 bail.

Jameelah Elena Michl allegedly targeted the victim "for being friends with a woman she had been stalking"

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office reported that on November 27, 2023, Jameelah Elena Michl allegedly visited the residence on the 900 block of Alandele Avenue that belonged to Michael Latt, who is also a social justice advocate. She reportedly targeted him for being friends with a woman she had been pursuing.

According to the report by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Jameelah Elena Michl allegedly knocked on the door and forced her way in after one of the residents opened it. She was reportedly equipped with a semi-automatic handgun, which is believed to be the murder weapon.

A press release on the matter by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office read:

"It is further alleged that Michl personally used a handgun during the commission of the crime. It also is alleged that another person, other than the accomplice, was present in the residence during the commission of the burglary."

The U.S. Sun reported that Michael Latt's fiancée, Hannah Lovingood, was present at the residence at the time of the shooting.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón stated:

“Our hearts ache for the loss of a passionate advocate who believed in the principles of justice and equity within our criminal legal system. It is devastating to see a life cut short, especially one dedicated to fighting for a more just society...We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this incredibly difficult time. The violence that has taken place is not only an affront to the values we hold dear but also a stark reminder of the need to address the broader issues that contribute to such heartbreaking incidents."

The New York Post reported that Jameelah Elena Michl was homeless and residing in her car at the time of the incident. The car was confiscated as evidence. She was present at the scene following the shooting and was taken into custody there.

One of the victim's friends had a restraining order filed against Jameelah Elena Michl

The New York Post reported that even though the district attorney's office did not name the woman who was being stalked, a director and friend of Michael Latt, A.V. Rockwell, had a restraining order filed against Jameelah Elena Michl, who appeared as an extra in her debut feature film, A Thousand and One.

The Associated Press reported that in a June application for the restraining order, A.V. Rockwell claimed that after the production of the movie was over, Jameelah began to stalk her, and when she did not respond to her advances, the accused reportedly hand-delivered letters threatening self-harm to her residence. One of the letters read:

"My Glock is loaded as I write this. One pull of the trigger and I'll be free."

According to the report by the Associated Press, Jameelah Elena Michl sent about five lengthy and threatening emails and text messages to the director, and in an email dated April 29, 2023, she wrote:

"As you continue to bask in the glory of 'A Thousand and One,' l want you to remember, and not forget all the hell that people went through to help bring your masterpiece to the screen."

The report by the Associated Press also mentioned that A.V. Rockwell had the restraining order reissued on multiple occasions and was not present at the scene of the crime.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office reported that if convicted as charged, Jameelah Elena Michl can face a maximum sentence of life in prison.