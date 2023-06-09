What did Jocelyn Chia say? MH370 joke controversy explained amid widespread backlash

Singapore-born comedian Jocelyn Chia recently came under fire for making a joke about the disappearance of MH370, the Malaysia Airlines flight. The comedian posted a short clip of her skit on Instagram and TikTok. However, her accounts on both platforms got suspended after the video went viral and upset many people.

The performance where Jocelyn presented this joke, took place at New York’s Comedy Cellar Club recently. She not only cracked a joke about MH370 but also made seemingly offensive remarks about Malaysia. The foreign ministers of both Singapore and Malaysia condemned her joke due to its total lack of sensitivity.

During her standup segment, Chia made a joke about how Singapore is now way ahead of Malaysia in terms of development. She then said:

"Singapore says "why haven't you visited me in 40 years?" and you're (Malaysia) like "yeah, I tried, but you know, my airplanes cannot fly!""

On Thursday, June 8, Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore’s foreign affairs minister apologized to Malaysians for the offense and hurt Jocelyn’s joke caused them. Singapore’s High Commissioner, Vanu Gopala Menon, also apologized to all the Malaysians for the comedian’s remarks.

Jocelyn Chia faces backlash for joking about MH370

The internet was furious at the sheer insensitivity of Jocelyn's joke and the insulting remarks she threw at Malaysia. People were hurt that she tried to make comedy out of something so tragic that had left so many people devastated.

Michael Kong Feng Nian @fnkong And from her body language and facial expression, it did not seem like a person joking at all. Instead, it felt like Jocelyn Chia was on stage taking the opportunity to vent her anger on Malaysia (and Malaysians) under the guise of comedy And from her body language and facial expression, it did not seem like a person joking at all. Instead, it felt like Jocelyn Chia was on stage taking the opportunity to vent her anger on Malaysia (and Malaysians) under the guise of comedy

Jocelyn says "some jokes don't land"

In her controversial performance, Jocelyn asked someone in the audience which country they were from, Singapore or Malaysia. When the said person answered that they were from Malaysia, Jocelyn instantly said:

“Malaysia! Okay. F**k you, a**holes!”

She then referenced Malaysia’s separation from Singapore in 1965. Jocelyn said that the prime minister of Singapore went on TV and cried about Malaysia dumping them.

The comedian added that Singapore thought they would not survive without the other country, but then she ridiculed Malaysia for still being a developing country while Singapore became a first-world country. Jocelyn then booed the other country and called it the best "break-up revenge".

She continued with the skit and, at one point, joked about Malaysian airplanes not being able to fly. Then she made a face and asked the audience:

"What? Malaysian Airlines going missing not funny huh?"

The clip then cuts to the part where she said:

"Some jokes don't land."

Jocelyn Chia's glaring reference was to MH370, which disappeared on March 8, 2014, after taking off from Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Its planned destination was China's Beijing Capital International Airport.

Jocelyn Chia was removed from Singapore's citizenship

Zambry Abdul Kadir, Malaysia’s foreign minister, also reacted to the clip and said that the video clearly depicted behaviors that were contrary to the values upheld by Asian countries, which are noted for their morals and manners.

Singapore's government also revoked Jocelyn Chia’s Singaporean citizenship after her joke went viral. High Commissioner Mr. Menon said:

“The Singapore government does not condone words or actions that cause harm or hurt to others and Chia, who is no longer Singaporean, does not in any way reflect our views.”

Mr. Menon added that Jocelyn’s remarks about Malaysia undermined the close friendship and trust that both Singapore and Malaysia and their people enjoy.

According to reports, Jocelyn Chia is a lawyer-turned-comedian who is now a citizen of the United States and has been a regular performer at New York’s Gotham Comedy Club and Comedy Cellar.

To protest against Jocelyn Chia and to ban her from the country, a demonstration has been planned to be executed in front of the US Embassy in Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur on Friday. On the other hand, the Comedy Cellar Club in New York said that they were experiencing a damaging online attack over Jocelyn’s performance.

